Mugabe turns 90
Princess Diana talks to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 10, 1993. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Princess Diana talks to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 10, 1993. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his final election rally April 7, 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his final election rally April 7, 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
President Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church after exchanging their wedding vows, August 17, 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
President Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church after exchanging their wedding vows, August 17, 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the last plenary session of the African-American Summit, July 25, 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the last plenary session of the African-American Summit, July 25, 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, September 18, 1999. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, September 18, 1999. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Motorists line up at a fuel station to get a ration of gasoline as Zimbabwe grappled with an acute three-month old fuel crisis, March 9, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Motorists line up at a fuel station to get a ration of gasoline as Zimbabwe grappled with an acute three-month old fuel crisis, March 9, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe speaks at an election rally in Bindura, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe speaks at an election rally in Bindura, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives in a helicopter at a rally held in Chitumgwiza stadium June 23, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives in a helicopter at a rally held in Chitumgwiza stadium June 23, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Zimbabweans line up at Sadza village south of Harare to cast their vote in elections that posed the first threat to the unbroken rule of President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party since independence in 1980, June 24, 2000. . REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya more
Zimbabweans line up at Sadza village south of Harare to cast their vote in elections that posed the first threat to the unbroken rule of President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party since independence in 1980, June 24, 2000. . REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, followed by Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri, inspects troops outside Parliament, July 23, 2002. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, followed by Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri, inspects troops outside Parliament, July 23, 2002. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton, his wife Sara and their 6 month old daughter Madeline look at their home for the last time before vacating their farm, August 8, 2002. Mugabe's government ordered almost 3,000 white farmers to vacate their farms...more
Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton, his wife Sara and their 6 month old daughter Madeline look at their home for the last time before vacating their farm, August 8, 2002. Mugabe's government ordered almost 3,000 white farmers to vacate their farms by midnight August 8th in order to make way for landless peasants. REUTERS/Paul Cadenhead
A woman holds a loaf of white bread and its cost of Z$45,000 ($ 0.45) in the capital Harare as Zimbabwe suffered with the highest inflation in the world, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
A woman holds a loaf of white bread and its cost of Z$45,000 ($ 0.45) in the capital Harare as Zimbabwe suffered with the highest inflation in the world, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Customers walk towards empty shelves inside a supermarket in Harare, July 2, 2007. Zimbabwe's government threatened to close businesses defying its order to halve prices, accusing them of working to topple President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Emmanuel...more
Customers walk towards empty shelves inside a supermarket in Harare, July 2, 2007. Zimbabwe's government threatened to close businesses defying its order to halve prices, accusing them of working to topple President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Emmanuel Chitate
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sits before their EU-Africa summit in Lisbon, December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sits before their EU-Africa summit in Lisbon, December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A woman walks past election graffiti in Harare, March 28, 2008. "Bob" refers to Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman walks past election graffiti in Harare, March 28, 2008. "Bob" refers to Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman suffering from the symptoms of cholera is taken in a wheelbarrow to a clinic in Harare, December 12, 2008. Mugabe announced his government had stopped a cholera outbreak that had killed nearly 800 people, but the United Nations said the death...more
A woman suffering from the symptoms of cholera is taken in a wheelbarrow to a clinic in Harare, December 12, 2008. Mugabe announced his government had stopped a cholera outbreak that had killed nearly 800 people, but the United Nations said the death toll was rising. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe lights the independence flame during the 29th Independence Celebrations at the National Stadium in Harare, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe lights the independence flame during the 29th Independence Celebrations at the National Stadium in Harare, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaks to his wife Grace during the funeral of his sister, Bridget, in the village of Zvimba, January 21 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaks to his wife Grace during the funeral of his sister, Bridget, in the village of Zvimba, January 21 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Next Slideshows
Protesters battle police in Kiev
Our latest photos from the protests in Ukraine.
Portraits from a protest
The faces of the protesters in Kiev.
Chinese inventions
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and self-made projects from China.
"Non" to new airport
Protesters and residents in western France resist the construction of a planned airport by occupying its intended site.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.