Muhammad Ali: 1942 - 2016
A smiling Muhammad Ali shows his fist to reporters during an impromptu press conference in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jorge Nunez
Muhammad Ali poses during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Andreas Meier
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali watches his 21-year-old daughter Laila Ali in her debut as a professional boxer. Laila beat middleweight opponent April Fowler in a first round knockout. REUTERS/File
President George W. Bush awards Muhammad Ali with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, as Ali's wife Lonnie watches. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Muhammad Ali puts himself jokingly on guard upon being greeted by boxing promoter Don King. REUTERS/Jorge Nunez
Muhammad Ali, a Gold Medal winner in boxing in the 1960 Olympics when his name was Cassius Clay, holds up the torch during the opening ceremonies of the XXVI Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Muhammad Ali jabs at photographers while arriving at the Orpheum Theatre for the premiere of the film "Collateral" in Los Angeles.
Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie follow the super-middleweight fight of his daughter boxer Laila Ali against Asa Sandell of Sweden in Berlin. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Muhammad Ali accepts the President's Award accompanied by his wife Yolanda Williams at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Muhammad Ali and actor Denzel Washington pose for photographers at the 'Boys & Girls Clubs of America' annual President's dinner, in New York. REUTERS/Dave Allocca
Laila Ali hugs her father after winning her super-middleweight fight against Asa Sandell of Sweden in Berlin. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Muhammad Ali poses with a copy of his book, The Greatest Of All Time, at the Frankfurt book fair. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Muhammad Ali watches during the first quarter of the 2009 NBA All-Star basketball game in Phoenix. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali sits with his wife, Yolanda, as they await the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States. REUTERS/Jim Young
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali winces as his challenger, Henry Cooper, pretends to land a left hand punch to his jaw. The two, who fought for the world title during their careers, met prior to a charity dinner in celebration of...more
Muhammad Ali poses with an enlarged copy of a new Wheaties cereal box adorned with his photo at a press conference in New York. REUTERS/File
Pope John Paul II and former Muhammad Ali sign autographs for each other at the end of their meeting at the Vatican. REUTERS/Vatican
Former heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali performs a magic trick during a charity gala in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Muhammad Ali eats a piece of his birthday cake as boxer Mike Tyson looks at the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas. Ali was celebrating his 57th birthday. REUTERS/File
Muhammad Ali, along with his wife Lonnie, react to a story told by actor Kevin Costner at the Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night awards banquet in Phoenix. The event raised money for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and other charities. ...more
Muhammad Ali is assisted as he enters the funeral for boxer Joe Frazier at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist church in Philadelphia, November 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Former President Bill Clinton hugs Muhammad Ali as his wife Lonnie Ali looks on during the grand opening gala celebration of the Muhammad Ali Center at the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville, November 2005. REUTERS/John Sommers II
