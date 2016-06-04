Muhammad Ali: 1942 - 2016

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali winces as his challenger, Henry Cooper, pretends to land a left hand punch to his jaw. The two, who fought for the world title during their careers, met prior to a charity dinner in celebration of...more

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali winces as his challenger, Henry Cooper, pretends to land a left hand punch to his jaw. The two, who fought for the world title during their careers, met prior to a charity dinner in celebration of the publication of Ali's biography. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

