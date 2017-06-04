Multiple attacks in London
People speak with police officers after an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Armed police officers stand in Borough Market. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People leave the area as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Idle buses are seen from the west side of London Bridge after an incident in the area in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Emergency services attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People leave the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police respond to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People leave as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People speak with a police officer after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Police officers get changed as they attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers stand with people evacuated from the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Women embrace after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Members of public after an incident near London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin
Hundreds of Juventus soccer fans watching the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares were injured when loud bangs created a panic and mayhem.
Rare protests rock Morocco
Tensions around the northern Moroccan town of Al-Hoceima have been high since October after a fishmonger was crushed inside a garbage truck while trying to...
Maduro's supporters
In the face of opposition protests on the streets of Venezuela, supporters of President Nicolas Maduro continue to rally around the nation's leader.
Who are the world's biggest polluters?
China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.