Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 3, 2017 | 11:00pm EDT

Multiple attacks in London

People speak with police officers after an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

People speak with police officers after an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People speak with police officers after an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
1 / 27
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 27
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 27
Armed police officers stand in Borough Market. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Armed police officers stand in Borough Market. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Armed police officers stand in Borough Market. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 27
People leave the area as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People leave the area as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People leave the area as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 27
Idle buses are seen from the west side of London Bridge after an incident in the area in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Idle buses are seen from the west side of London Bridge after an incident in the area in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Idle buses are seen from the west side of London Bridge after an incident in the area in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 27
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 27
Emergency services attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Emergency services attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Emergency services attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 27
People leave the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People leave the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People leave the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 27
Police respond to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police respond to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police respond to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 27
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 27
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 27
People leave as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People leave as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People leave as police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 27
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 27
People speak with a police officer after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

People speak with a police officer after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People speak with a police officer after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
15 / 27
Police officers get changed as they attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Police officers get changed as they attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police officers get changed as they attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Close
16 / 27
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 27
Police officers stand with people evacuated from the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police officers stand with people evacuated from the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police officers stand with people evacuated from the area after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 27
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 27
Women embrace after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Women embrace after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Women embrace after an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
20 / 27
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Close
21 / 27
Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 27
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police respond to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 27
Members of public after an incident near London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Members of public after an incident near London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Members of public after an incident near London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Close
24 / 27
Police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police attend to an incident near London Bridge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 27
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Close
26 / 27
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Police attend to an incident on London Bridge. Reuters / Hannah McKay
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

Next Slideshows

Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

Hundreds of Juventus soccer fans watching the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares were injured when loud bangs created a panic and mayhem.

Jun 03 2017
Rare protests rock Morocco

Rare protests rock Morocco

Tensions around the northern Moroccan town of Al-Hoceima have been high since October after a fishmonger was crushed inside a garbage truck while trying to...

Jun 02 2017
Maduro's supporters

Maduro's supporters

In the face of opposition protests on the streets of Venezuela, supporters of President Nicolas Maduro continue to rally around the nation's leader.

Jun 02 2017
Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.

Jun 02 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast