Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 26, 2012 | 12:05pm EDT

Multiple exposure at the Games

<p>Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 10
<p>Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 10
<p>Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 10
<p>Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 10
<p>South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 10
<p>Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 10
<p>Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 10
<p>Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 10
<p>Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 10
<p>Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Adaptive clothing

Adaptive clothing

Next Slideshows

Adaptive clothing

Adaptive clothing

Ukrainian fashion designers present haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities.

Jul 26 2012
The extreme poor of Mexico

The extreme poor of Mexico

Nearly 90 percent of people in San Simon Zahuatlan, Mexico live on less than $51.54 a month, which a government development agency uses as its benchmark for...

Jul 25 2012
A city destroyed

A city destroyed

Amid the ruins of the Syrian city of Homs.

Oct 18 2012
Traffic psychologists

Traffic psychologists

The non-profit organization aims to humanize traffic in Sao Paulo, and reduce the level of stress caused to drivers with hugs, greetings and lively...

Jul 25 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast