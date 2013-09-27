Mumbai building collapse
Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A survivor who was rescued from the rubble sits inside an ambulance at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of residents trapped under the rubble react at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker holds a suitcase of a resident at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a man who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman prays for her relatives trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue crews search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
