Pictures | Thu Mar 15, 2012 | 3:25pm EDT

Mumbai's fight nights

<p>Sangram Bhakre (C), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, waits backstage before a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts, fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, a nation where people traditionally have had no inclination to pay money to watch somebody be physically beaten in front of them. But increasing globalisation, and years of growing up watching overseas professional wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real thing themselves. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Thursday, March 15, 2012

<p>A ring girl displays a placard before the start of a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Sangram Bhakre (R), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, fights during a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Gaurav Pandey, a 20-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, is treated by a doctor during a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, falls down during a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>People watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, is treated by a doctor after a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A referee stops a fight as he stands near Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, who fell down during the bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, gestures after winning a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Amjad Khan, a 30-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, rests after a bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A picture of Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, is seen on a wall as he speaks to his mother inside their house in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, runs on a track during a practice session in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Nitin Gaekwad, a 24-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, attends a practice session at a local club in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Sangram Bhakre (L), a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, practises in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Sangram Bhakre, a 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter, wraps his hands with bandage before a practice session inside a local club in Kolhapur, about 400 km (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

