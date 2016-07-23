Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 23, 2016 | 8:45am EDT

Munich shooting attack

Police stand guard outside a McDonalds fast food restaurant near to the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Police stand guard outside a McDonalds fast food restaurant near to the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Police stand guard outside a McDonalds fast food restaurant near to the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 22
Police stand guard outside the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Police stand guard outside the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Police stand guard outside the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
2 / 22
Police officers are pictured at the entrance of an appartment building following a shooting rampage at Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Police officers are pictured at the entrance of an appartment building following a shooting rampage at Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Police officers are pictured at the entrance of an appartment building following a shooting rampage at Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
3 / 22
A woman reacts following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A woman reacts following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A woman reacts following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 22
A special force police officer stand guard near the Olympia shopping mall, following a shooting rampage at the mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A special force police officer stand guard near the Olympia shopping mall, following a shooting rampage at the mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A special force police officer stand guard near the Olympia shopping mall, following a shooting rampage at the mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
5 / 22
Police officers are on their way to search an appartment building following a shooting rampage at Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Police officers are on their way to search an appartment building following a shooting rampage at Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Police officers are on their way to search an appartment building following a shooting rampage at Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 22
A screen grab taken from video footage shows people being evacuated onto a bus following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A screen grab taken from video footage shows people being evacuated onto a bus following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A screen grab taken from video footage shows people being evacuated onto a bus following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
7 / 22
Police stand in a small street following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Police stand in a small street following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Police stand in a small street following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
8 / 22
The entrance of a McDonalds restaurant is seen near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

The entrance of a McDonalds restaurant is seen near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
The entrance of a McDonalds restaurant is seen near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
9 / 22
A police officer stands guard at the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A police officer stands guard at the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A police officer stands guard at the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
10 / 22
Special force police officers stand guard at an entrance of the main train station, following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Special force police officers stand guard at an entrance of the main train station, following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Special force police officers stand guard at an entrance of the main train station, following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
11 / 22
Police officers stand guard outside the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Police officers stand guard outside the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Police officers stand guard outside the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
12 / 22
A screen grab taken from video footage shows police officers near the Olympia shopping mall following a shooting rampage in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A screen grab taken from video footage shows police officers near the Olympia shopping mall following a shooting rampage in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A screen grab taken from video footage shows police officers near the Olympia shopping mall following a shooting rampage in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
13 / 22
Police halt traffic on a road near to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Police halt traffic on a road near to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Police halt traffic on a road near to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
14 / 22
Police secure a street near to the scene of a shooting in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Police secure a street near to the scene of a shooting in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Police secure a street near to the scene of a shooting in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
15 / 22
A screen grab taken from video footage shows police officers standing guard outside the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A screen grab taken from video footage shows police officers standing guard outside the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A screen grab taken from video footage shows police officers standing guard outside the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
16 / 22
A police sniper sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A police sniper sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A police sniper sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
17 / 22
A scrren grab taken from video footage shows special forces police officers walking along a street outside the Olympia shopping mall following a shooting rampage in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A scrren grab taken from video footage shows special forces police officers walking along a street outside the Olympia shopping mall following a shooting rampage in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A scrren grab taken from video footage shows special forces police officers walking along a street outside the Olympia shopping mall following a shooting rampage in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
18 / 22
Police make their way to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Police make their way to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Police make their way to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
19 / 22
Special force police officers stand guard at an entrance of the main train station, following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Special force police officers stand guard at an entrance of the main train station, following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Special force police officers stand guard at an entrance of the main train station, following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
20 / 22
People stand on a balcony of a building overlooking the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People stand on a balcony of a building overlooking the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
People stand on a balcony of a building overlooking the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
21 / 22
A police officer secures a road near to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A police officer secures a road near to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A police officer secures a road near to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Hillary chooses Kaine

Hillary chooses Kaine

Next Slideshows

Hillary chooses Kaine

Hillary chooses Kaine

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton selects Senator Tim Kaine as her running mate.

Jul 22 2016
RNC closing night

RNC closing night

The final night of the Republican National Convention.

Jul 22 2016
Rio's Olympic venues

Rio's Olympic venues

The stadiums and locations that will host the athletes at the Olympic Games in Rio.

Jul 22 2016
On the RNC floor

On the RNC floor

Among the delegates on the floor of the Republican National Convention.

Jul 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast