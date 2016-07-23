Munich shooting attack
Police stand guard outside a McDonalds fast food restaurant near to the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Police stand guard outside the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Police officers are pictured at the entrance of an appartment building following a shooting rampage at Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman reacts following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A special force police officer stand guard near the Olympia shopping mall, following a shooting rampage at the mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Police officers are on their way to search an appartment building following a shooting rampage at Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A screen grab taken from video footage shows people being evacuated onto a bus following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Police stand in a small street following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Christian Mang
The entrance of a McDonalds restaurant is seen near the Olympia shopping mall, where the shooting rampage started, in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A police officer stands guard at the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Special force police officers stand guard at an entrance of the main train station, following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Police officers stand guard outside the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A screen grab taken from video footage shows police officers near the Olympia shopping mall following a shooting rampage in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Police halt traffic on a road near to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Police secure a street near to the scene of a shooting in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A screen grab taken from video footage shows police officers standing guard outside the main train station following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A police sniper sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A scrren grab taken from video footage shows special forces police officers walking along a street outside the Olympia shopping mall following a shooting rampage in Munich. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Police make their way to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Special force police officers stand guard at an entrance of the main train station, following a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People stand on a balcony of a building overlooking the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A police officer secures a road near to the scene of a shooting rampage at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
