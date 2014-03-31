Edition:
Municipal elections in Turkey

<p>Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) greets his supporters with his family members in Ankara March 31, 2014. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan looked a step closer to a presidential bid and to gaining the upper hand in a bitter power struggle, casting strong local election results as a mandate to hunt down enemies within the state "in their lair." Erdogan's family members from L to R are his son-in-law Berat Albayrak, his daughter Esra Erdogan Albayrak, his wife Emine, his son Bilal and his daughter Sumeyye. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Monday, March 31, 2014

<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan turn on their mobile phones as they celebrate their election victory in front of the party headquarters in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan celebrate their election victory in front of the party headquarters in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (L), accompanied by his son Bilal and daughter Sumeyye, greets his supporters at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Gursel Tekin (C), main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chairman, watches election results on TV with party members at the CHP headquarters in Ankara late March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonny Hogg (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan celebrate their election victory in front of the party headquarters in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Gursel Tekin (C), main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chairman, arrives at Cankaya Election Committee, a local ballot collection center, in Ankara early March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Supporters celebrate outside the ruling AK Party headquarters in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Riot police stand guard in an armored police vehicle on Istikal street, the the main pedestrian entrance to Taksim Square, after municipal elections in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Supporters celebrate outside the ruling AK Party headquarters in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

<p>Officials prepare to count ballots at a polling station during the municipal elections in Ankara March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan casts his ballot at a polling station during the municipal elections in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Ballots are seen under a stamp, with the word "yes", at a polling station in Ankara March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters during the municipal elections outside a polling station in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

