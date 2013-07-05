Mursi supporters rally
A protester supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi waves an Egyptian flag in front of posters of Mursi near the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square, near the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
A young protester supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi is pictured with his mouth bound in front of a poster of Mursi outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Riot police (rear) keep watch over supporters of deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gathered outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A protester supporting deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi holds a poster of Mursi during clashes outside the Republican Guard barracks where Mursi is being held in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in Friday prayers at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi larbi
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest during Friday prayers at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi larbi
Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react to tear gas fired by riot police during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A protester, who supports former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up posters of him during a march near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. Islamist allies of ousted president Mursi called on people to protest on...more
A protester, who supports former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, chants slogans during a rally near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, march near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, are photographed through a banner as they march near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, march near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters, who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, with flags and posters march near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester, who supports former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up a copy of the Koran as she and others march near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Afghan men attend a demonstration in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Kabul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan demonstrator shouts slogans in support of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi in Kabul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men attend a demonstration in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Kabul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan riot policemen stand guard while Afghan men attend a demonstration in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Kabul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men hold an Egypt flag during a demonstration in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Kabul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan demonstrator shouts slogans in support of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi in Kabul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men attend a demonstration in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Kabul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
