Museum massacre in Tunisia
Police officers are seen on the pavement outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Police officers stand outside the parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A tourist injured after the attack is wheeled on a stretcher. "They just started opening fire on the tourists as they were getting out of the buses ... I couldn't see anything except blood and the dead," the driver of a tourist coach told journalists...more
Scores of visitors fled into the museum and the militants took hostages inside, government officials said. Security forces entered the building, a former palace, around two hours later, killed two militants and freed the captives, a government...more
Police officers and a journalist run outside the parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. Visitors from Italy, Germany, Poland and Spain were among the dead in the noon assault on Bardo museum inside the heavily guarded parliament compound in central...more
A bus damaged by an attack by gunmen on Tunisia's national museum is seen in Tunis March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tourists who survived the attack. Television footage showed dozens of people, including elderly foreigners and one man carrying a child, running for shelter in the compound, covered by security forces aiming rifles into the air. REUTERS/Zoubeir...more
The attack on such a high-profile target is a blow for the small North African country that relies heavily on European tourism and has mostly avoided major militant violence since its 2011 uprising to oust autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali....more
After a crisis between secular leaders and the Islamist party which won the country's first election, Tunisia has emerged as a model of compromise politics and transition to democracy for the region. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Security forces stormed the former palace around two hours later, killed two militants and freed other tourists held hostage inside, a government spokesman said. One policeman was killed in the police operation. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People surround an ambulance carrying the bodies of the victims. "All Tunisians should be united after this attack which was aimed at destroying the Tunisian economy," Prime Minister Essid declared in a national address. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington condemned the attack and continued "to support the Tunisian government's efforts to advance a secure, prosperous, and democratic Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
The museum is known for its collection of ancient Tunisian artifacts and mosaics and other treasures from classical Rome and Greece. There were no immediate reports the attackers had copied Islamic State militants in Iraq by targeting exhibits seen...more
A tourist injured wheeled. Tunisia's uprising inspired "Arab Spring" revolts in neighboring Libya and in Egypt, Syria and Yemen. But its adoption of a new constitution and staging of largely peaceful elections had won widespread praise and stood in...more
Wednesday's assault was the worst attack involving foreigners in Tunisia since an al Qaeda suicide bombing on a synagogue killed 21 people on the tourist island of Djerba in 2002. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
The local stock exchanged dropped nearly 2.5 percent before closing and two German tour operators said they were cancelling trips from Tunisia's beach resorts to Tunis for a few days. Accor, Europe�s largest hotel group, said it had tightened...more
