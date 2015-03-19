Museum massacre in Tunisia
A policeman stands past blood stains, inside the compound of the national Bardo museum in Tunis March 19, 2015. Tunisia said it would deploy the army to major cities and arrested nine people on Thursday after 20 foreign tourists were shot dead in an...more
Japanese, Italian, Spanish and British visitors, as well as three Tunisians, were among the victims of the attack, which took place in the heavily guarded parliament compound of a country largely spared the violent aftermath of the Arab Spring....more
Officials did not confirm the militants' claim of responsibility, but said they had identified two gunmen shot dead by security forces after the shootings, which targeted tourist buses visiting the Bardo museum on Wednesday. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A tourist injured after the attack is wheeled on a stretcher. "They just started opening fire on the tourists as they were getting out of the buses ... I couldn't see anything except blood and the dead," the driver of a tourist coach told journalists...more
People are pictured near the morgue. The two gunmen were trained at a jihadist camp in Libya, the Tunisian government said. Interior ministry official Rafik Chelli said the two men had been recruited at mosques in Tunisia and travelled to Libya in...more
A Spanish tourist who survived the attack is pictured in a hospital room. Cruise liner MSC Cruises said 12 of its passengers, including Colombians, French and a Belgian, were among the dead, while a Spanish couple was found alive on Thursday after...more
The assault -- the most deadly attack involving foreigners in Tunisia since a 2002 suicide bombing in Djerba -- came at a fragile moment for a country just emerging to full democracy after its pioneering popular uprising four years ago....more
Police officers and a journalist run outside the parliament. It is heavily reliant on foreign tourists to its beach resorts and desert treks, and the government was about to tackle politically sensitive reforms aimed at boosting economic growth....more
Policemen are pictured near damaged tiles inside the Bardo museum. Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in large parts of Iraq and Syria and is active in Tunisia's chaotic neighbor Libya, praised the two attackers in an audio recording as...more
Scores of visitors fled into the museum and the militants took hostages inside, government officials said. Security forces entered the building, a former palace, around two hours later, killed two militants and freed the captives, a government...more
Tunisians make up the one of the largest contingents of foreign fighters in Syria, Iraq and Libya, and their homeland's young democracy, which has cracked down on militancy at home, was a clear potential target. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Police officers look for evidence outside the Bardo museum. "We tell the apostates who sit on the chest of Muslim Tunisia: Wait for the glad tidings of what will harm you, o impure ones, for what you have seen today is the first drop of the rain," an...more
Family members of the victims arrive at the morgue. The Bardo attack appeared squarely aimed at Tunisia's economy, with tourism accounting for seven percent of gross domestic product. The government estimates that loses this season for the tourism...more
Two German tour operators said they were cancelling trips from Tunisia's beach resorts to Tunis for a few days and Accor, Europe�s largest hotel group, said it had tightened security at its two hotels in Tunisia. Italy's Costa Cruises cancelled stops...more
Tunisian forensic experts work inside the national Bardo museum. The United States said it could not confirm Islamic State was responsible but that the attacks were consistent with the group's actions. It offered Tunisia counter-terrorism help....more
Security forces in Tunisia are battling Islamist militants including Ansar al Sharia, which is listed as a terrorist group by Washington, and Okba Ibn Nafaa, a brigade of al Qaeda-affiliated fighters operating in the Chaambi mountains along the...more
A bus damaged in the attack. The fight against militant groups in Tunisia may have played a role in prompting the museum attack, said Geoff Porter, security analyst at North Africa Risk Consulting. "Increasing pressure on terrorist activities in the...more
Tunisian policemen stand guard inside the compound of the national Bardo museum. REUTERS/Anis Mili
People surround an ambulance carrying the bodies of the victims. "All Tunisians should be united after this attack which was aimed at destroying the Tunisian economy," Prime Minister Essid declared in a national address. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tourists who survived the attack. Television footage showed dozens of people, including elderly foreigners and one man carrying a child, running for shelter in the compound, covered by security forces aiming rifles into the air. REUTERS/Zoubeir...more
Police lead their dogs during the attack. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington condemned the attack and continued "to support the Tunisian government's efforts to advance a secure, prosperous, and democratic Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A Tunisian policeman stands guard inside the Bardo national museum. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Next Slideshows
Turmoil escalates in Yemen
Warplanes attack and rival forces battle for control of Aden, where Yemen's president fled following a Houthi takeover of the capital.
On the nuclear sidelines
Negotiations between Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China on Iran's nuclear program.
Boston Marathon trial evidence
Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.