Music in the ruins of Palmyra
Russia's Mariinsky Theater performs at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Conductor Valery Gergiev leads a concert of Mariinsky Theatre in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria, May 6, 2016. Vadim Grishankin/Russian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
People, including Russian servicemen, attend a concert of Mariinsky Theatre in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria, May 6, 2016. Olga Balashova/Russian Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters
Violinist Pavel Miliyukov performs on stage at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
People, including Russian servicemen, attend a concert of Mariinsky Theatre in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria, May 6, 2016. Olga Balashova/Russian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Cellist Sergei Roldugin performs on stage at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV
Russia's Mariinsky Theater performs at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen via a live video link as the Mariinsky Theater performs at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV
People attend a concert by Russia's Mariinsky Theater as they perform at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Violinist Pavel Miliyukov performs on stage at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters
Conductor Valery Gergiev receives flowers at the end of a performance by Russia's Mariinsky Theater at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra is seen in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV
Violinist Pavel Miliyukov performs on stage at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV
Russia's Mariinsky Theater performs at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV
An aerial view as Russia's Mariinsky Theater performs at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra is seen in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV
