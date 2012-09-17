Music of Silence
Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, who is deaf and a music student, poses for a portrait at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, who is deaf and a music student, poses for a portrait at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Deaf students Alexandre Rocha de Lima (L), 18, and Christoffer Rodrigues, 12, use sign language to communicate before their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Deaf students Alexandre Rocha de Lima (L), 18, and Christoffer Rodrigues, 12, use sign language to communicate before their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, who is deaf and a music student, holds a bongo as he poses for a portrait in front of graffiti at the end of his music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012....more
Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, who is deaf and a music student, holds a bongo as he poses for a portrait in front of graffiti at the end of his music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Deaf students (L-R) Joao Farias Alves, 11, Antonio Marques, 16, and Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Deaf students (L-R) Joao Farias Alves, 11, Antonio Marques, 16, and Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira, 11, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads deaf students (L-R) Franciele Santos Oliviera, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14, Elyver Cristina Conceicao Santos, 16, and Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, as they play bongos during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray...more
Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads deaf students (L-R) Franciele Santos Oliviera, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14, Elyver Cristina Conceicao Santos, 16, and Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, as they play bongos during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Deaf students Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira (L), 11, and Gabriel Franca de Souza, 9, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Deaf students Joao Pedro dos Santos Teixeira (L), 11, and Gabriel Franca de Souza, 9, play bongos during their music class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf and non-deaf students, during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Music teacher Fabio Bonvenuto leads the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf and non-deaf students, during a class at the Madre Lucie Bray Municipal School for the Deaf in Sao Paulo, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Alexsander da Silva, 14, who is deaf and a member of the "Music of Silence Band", arranges his uniform before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Alexsander da Silva, 14, who is deaf and a member of the "Music of Silence Band", arranges his uniform before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Alexsander da Silva (L), 12, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", communicates through sign language with non-deaf bandmates Layane Cristina Pereira and Caroline Beatriz Correa (R), before their concert at the Municipal Theatre...more
Alexsander da Silva (L), 12, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", communicates through sign language with non-deaf bandmates Layane Cristina Pereira and Caroline Beatriz Correa (R), before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", poses as he wears his uniform with the band's name embroidered on it, before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", poses as he wears his uniform with the band's name embroidered on it, before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (C), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his band leader Fabio Bonvenuto (not pictured), while his deaf bandmates Alexsander da Silva, 12, (L-R), Weslen...more
Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (C), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his band leader Fabio Bonvenuto (not pictured), while his deaf bandmates Alexsander da Silva, 12, (L-R), Weslen Santos de Souza, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14 and Kelvin Santos Magalhaes, 15, look on before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (2nd R), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his bandmates before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (2nd R), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his bandmates before their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Music professor Fabio Bonvenuto conducts the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf drummers and non-deaf musicians at the end of their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo, August 31, 2012....more
Music professor Fabio Bonvenuto conducts the "Music of Silence Band", comprised of deaf drummers and non-deaf musicians at the end of their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, 100 km (62 miles) from Sao Paulo, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", plays a bongo during their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samuel Mergulhao Pontes, 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of Silence Band", plays a bongo during their concert at the Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Inside Mali
A look at life inside the west African country of Mali, months after Islamist rebels took control of much of the north.
China's Christmas factories
Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September.
Dancing horses of Vienna
Lipizzaner horses spend their summers in the Austrian mountains, before returning back to the Spanish Riding School in Vienna to train as dancing horses.
World's tallest mohawk
Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk."
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.