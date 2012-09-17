Music of Silence

Sivaldo Beserra Ferraz (C), 16, a deaf student and member of the "Music of the Silence Band", uses sign language to communicate with his band leader Fabio Bonvenuto (not pictured), while his deaf bandmates Alexsander da Silva, 12, (L-R), Weslen Santos de Souza, 14, Jhenifer Olivia da Silva, 14 and Kelvin Santos Magalhaes, 15, look on before their concert at Municipal Theatre of Vinhedo city, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce