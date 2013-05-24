Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 24, 2013 | 2:45pm EDT

Musician and puppeteer

<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle as he carries his handmade puppets in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. Shao, a former electronics factory worker, began making puppets from recycled garbage as a hobby. These days he performs at local community centers around Jiaxing city. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle as he carries his handmade puppets in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. Shao, a former electronics factory worker, began making puppets from recycled garbage as...more

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle as he carries his handmade puppets in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. Shao, a former electronics factory worker, began making puppets from recycled garbage as a hobby. These days he performs at local community centers around Jiaxing city. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle, with his handmade puppets, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle, with his handmade puppets, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, drives his tricycle, with his handmade puppets, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets outside of his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets outside of his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets outside of his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds the head of one of his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds the head of one of his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds the head of one of his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 12
<p>A handmade puppet is seen at the home of Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A handmade puppet is seen at the home of Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

A handmade puppet is seen at the home of Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu, next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu, next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu, next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, stands next to his handmade puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, holds a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, wears a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, wears a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, wears a handmade mask at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 12
<p>Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 24, 2013

Shao Hongyuan, an 84-year-old craftsman and musician, plays a traditional two-stringed instrument known as an Erhu next to his hand made puppets at his home in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Horse-assisted therapy

Horse-assisted therapy

Next Slideshows

Horse-assisted therapy

Horse-assisted therapy

Mexico City's Minister of Public Security runs a program which uses horses to assist in therapy, helping hundreds of children with various mental as well as...

May 22 2013
Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza

Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza

A wedding unites two Hasidic dynasties in Jerusalem.

May 22 2013
Brazil monks' message of humility

Brazil monks' message of humility

A religious fraternity in Rio considers the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, a confirmation of their...

May 22 2013
Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Salvaging belongings amid rubble

Oklahoma residents pick through their shattered homes.

May 24 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast