Mutiny in Ivory Coast
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An unidentified young demonstrator lies unconscious on a bed at the hospital after being injured during a rally against the mutiny, in Bouake. REUTERS/Stringer
Peoples walk in a street in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A mutinying soldier stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Mutinying soldiers stand next to their camp as they protest over a pay dispute in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Mutinying soldiers stand in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A mutinying soldiers walks as he stands guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard take position in front of mutinying soldiers camp in the centre of the commercial capital Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An empty street is seen in Abidjan. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
