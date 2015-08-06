Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 6, 2015 | 9:40am EDT

Myanmar flooding

A boy moves his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. Myanmar's president urged people to leave the low-lying southern delta region with rain water that has inundated much of the country flowing into the area threatening further flooding as rivers reached dangerously high levels. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman collects rain water at her home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A home is seen in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
People sit at their home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A man rows his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Flood victims stand in a monastery which is being used as a temporary refugee camp in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A flood victim sticks his head out of the water at his home in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Men wade along a flooded street at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. Myanmar has appealed for international assistance to help provide food, temporary shelter and clothing for more than 210,000 people affected by widespread flooding following weeks of heavy monsoon rains. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People look on in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Rohingya children are pictured through a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A woman wades through a flooded road in a village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A pagoda seen in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Rohingya people pass their time in a damaged shelter in Rohingya IDP camp outside Sittwe, Rakhine state on August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Residents ride a boat on a flooded area as they transport aid for their village at Kawlin township, Sagaing division, Myanmar July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Men repair the roof of their home in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rescue workers transport the body of a person who died in a storm, on a boat in Mrauk-U township, Rakhine state August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Dogs stand on the roof of a home in a flooded village at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An aerial view of a flooded village in Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Men sit in front of their flooded home at Kalay township at Sagaing division, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
