Myanmar police clash with protesters
Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A dog walks past in front of a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Buddhist monks and student protesters push as they try to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Detained student protesters are seen in a prison vehicle after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police detain a student protester during the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police clash with student protesters during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A volunteer treats a student protester lying on a bench during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Local people fire slingshots towards a police line after the violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Student protesters shout their slogan before they fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Student protesters fight with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police smash a student protesters' vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police surround a Buddhist monk protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Reporters run to a safe place during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police destroy a students' protest vehicle during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A student protester cries after a scuffle with police while trying to break a police line in Letpadan March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
