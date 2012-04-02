Myanmar votes
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes her way trough the crowd as she arrives to the office of her National League for Democracy (NLD) in Yangon, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A child holds up a portrait of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as election results are revealed on a screen in front of the head office of the National League for Democracy in Yangon, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
People, living and working on abandoned ships, are seen resting onboard a ship on a river in Yangon, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves to supporters as she leaves the National League for Democracy (NLD) office in Yangon, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A supporter of the National League for Democracy (NLD) wears a t-shirt with an image of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) (rear) pass by during their election campaign...more
A woman casts her vote at a ballot station during by-elections in Hlegu, about 45 kms (28 miles) northeast of Yangon, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A supporter of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party carries his child during a gathering, a day before the by-election, near the party office at Mayangone Township in Yangon, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
People react as Aung San Suu Kyi's convoy passes their village on the way to Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A National League for Democracy (NLD) party supporter monitors election results shown on a screen in Yangon, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People peer through voters lists as votes are being counted at a polling station in central Yangon, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man reads the newspaper outside his home near the ballot station during the by-elections in Yangon, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
People walk and exercise by a lake a day before the by-elections during early morning in Yangon, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy attend a late night gathering in Yangon, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wearing traditional clothes arrive at a polling station in Kawhmu township, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children rest their hands on the hood of a car with the National League for Democracy (NLD) party flag glued to it during a gathering of of NLD supporters, a day before the by-election, near the party office at Mayangone Township in Yangon, March 31,...more
A boy wearing a National League for Democracy (NLD) headband is carried by his father during a gathering of supporters of NLD party, a day before the by-election near the party office at Mayangone Township in Yangon, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Staff...more
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to a large group of foreign and local reporters at her home in Yangon, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Election officials get ready to open a polling station in Kawhmu township, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters hold the party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) during the NLD election campaign at Yangon, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A man shows a phone with a picture of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as election results are revealed on the screen in front of the head office of the National League for Democracy in Yangon, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy holds a party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) as he sits on back of a vehicle during the NLD election campaign at Yangon, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
People count votes at a ballot station during by-elections in Yangon April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A child wearing a t-shirt of National League for Democracy (NLD) holds a party flag as he stands at the door of his home during a NLD election campaign at Yangon, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A girl holds flowers as she joins others waiting for Aung San Suu Kyi to arrive to Kawhmu township where she spends a night before the country's by-elections, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist novice nuns greet the convoy escorting Aung San Suu Kyi as she visits polling stations in Kawhmu township, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi addresses supporters and reporters from behind the gates of the National League for Democracy (NLD) office in Yangon April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), gather for a campaign rally in Yangon, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy (NLD) party sing and dance during a campaign rally in Yangon, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An election official shows ballots with votes for Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy (NLD) as votes are counted in Yangon, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man, one of the first to vote, leaves a polling station in Kawhmu township, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A National League for Democracy (NLD) party supporter monitors election results shown on a screen in Yangon April 1, 2012. Pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi won a seat in parliament on Sunday, her party said, after a historic by-election that is...more
A child plays on the hood of a car with the National League for Democracy (NLD) party flag glued on during a gathering of supporters, a day before the by-election near the party office at Mayangone Township in Yangon March 31, 2012. Myanmar holds...more
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy attend a late night gathering in Yangon March 30, 2012. Myanmar holds by-elections on Sunday and Suu Kyi is standing for one of 45 parliamentary seats to be filled. Picture taken...more
Locals travel on a motorbike during an early morning at Dala in Yangon March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Staff (MYANMAR - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
People travel onboard a ferry across a river in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (MYANMAR - Tags: TRANSPORT SOCIETY)
Supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party wait for their friends to arrive during a gathering, a day before the by-election, near the party office at Mayangone Township in Yangon March 31, 2012. Myanmar holds...more
A man walks past an old ship on the bank of the Yangon River during sunset in Yangon April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Staff (MYANMAR - Tags: SOCIETY MARITIME)
A child, with stickers of party flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) on his face, holds a party flag during the election campaign of NLD party in Yangon March 28, 2012. The parliamentary election is scheduled for Sunday in Myanmar....more
Supporters of the Union Solidarity and Development (USDP) Party sing party songs as they arrive for their election campaign at Kawhmu Township March 30, 2012. Myanmar holds by-elections on Sunday and pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is standing...more
An elderly woman watches from her house as voters arrive to cast their votes at a ballot station during by-elections in Yangon April 1, 2012. Myanmar votes on Sunday in its third election in half a century. REUTERS/Staff (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS...more
Supporters stand on an excavator during a National League for Democracy party candidate campaign rally in Yangon March 31, 2012. Myanmar holds by-elections on Sunday and pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is standing for one of 45 parliamentary...more
Children swim near the bank of the Yangon River in Yangon April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Staff (MYANMAR - Tags: SOCIETY)
People watch from across the street as votes are being counted at a polling station in central Yangon April 1, 2012. Pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi won a seat in parliament on Sunday, her party said, after a historic by-election that is...more
Supporters hold the portrait of Independent Hero General Aung San during the election campaign of Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Seikkan Township in Yangon March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Staff (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi looks on from behind the gates of the National League for Democracy (NLD) office as supporters and reporters gather, in Yangon April 2, 2012. Aung San Suu Kyi won a seat in parliament on Sunday, her...more
