Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 25, 2016 | 11:45am EDT

Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake

A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 15
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 15
Myanmar policemen stand outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Myanmar policemen stand outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Myanmar policemen stand outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 15
A woman walks past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman walks past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A woman walks past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 15
People walk as the top of a collapsed pagoda is seen in the background after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People walk as the top of a collapsed pagoda is seen in the background after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People walk as the top of a collapsed pagoda is seen in the background after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 15
People walk past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People walk past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People walk past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 15
A Buddhist monk looks at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Buddhist monk looks at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A Buddhist monk looks at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 15
The entrance of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The entrance of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
The entrance of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 15
Tourists look at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tourists look at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Tourists look at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 15
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 15
Two men look at a collapsed entrance of a pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Two men look at a collapsed entrance of a pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Two men look at a collapsed entrance of a pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 15
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
12 / 15
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
13 / 15
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 15
Rubble is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Rubble is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rubble is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Burkini ban uproar

Burkini ban uproar

Next Slideshows

Burkini ban uproar

Burkini ban uproar

Photographs of armed police ordering a Muslim woman on a beach in the Mediterranean city of Nice to partially derobe went viral on social media this week,...

Aug 25 2016
Floods wreak havoc in India

Floods wreak havoc in India

Heavy monsoon rains have caused rivers including the Ganges and its tributaries to burst their banks, killing more than 300 and driving hundreds of thousands...

Aug 25 2016
Aftermath in Italy

Aftermath in Italy

Images from the devastating earthquake in central Italy.

Aug 25 2016
Colombia's long war with FARC

Colombia's long war with FARC

Colombia's government and the FARC rebels sign a historic peace deal.

Aug 25 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast