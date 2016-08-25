Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake
A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar policemen stand outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman walks past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk as the top of a collapsed pagoda is seen in the background after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk past a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Buddhist monk looks at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The entrance of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Tourists look at a damaged pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Two men look at a collapsed entrance of a pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
The top of a collapsed pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Rubble is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Burkini ban uproar
Photographs of armed police ordering a Muslim woman on a beach in the Mediterranean city of Nice to partially derobe went viral on social media this week,...
Floods wreak havoc in India
Heavy monsoon rains have caused rivers including the Ganges and its tributaries to burst their banks, killing more than 300 and driving hundreds of thousands...
Aftermath in Italy
Images from the devastating earthquake in central Italy.
Colombia's long war with FARC
Colombia's government and the FARC rebels sign a historic peace deal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.