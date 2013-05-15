Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas
Wadulae, a 16-year-old Rohingya Muslim boy with severe symptoms of rabies, is comforted by family members at a local clinic at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, Myanmar, April 29, 2013. Wadulae was bitten on the leg by a dog on...more
Wadulae, a 16-year-old Rohingya Muslim boy with severe symptoms of rabies, is comforted by family members at a local clinic at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, Myanmar, April 29, 2013. Wadulae was bitten on the leg by a dog on April 6, and clinic officials say he has a slim chance of surviving. The boy failed to receive early treatment as none was available at the hospital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe, Myanmar, April 28,...more
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe, Myanmar, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims make their way between camps for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims make their way between camps for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims look through the gates of a house in a village where many displaced by violence found shelter, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims look through the gates of a house in a village where many displaced by violence found shelter, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslim children play at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslim children play at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim woman wearing traditional thanaka paste on her face gestures in a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim woman wearing traditional thanaka paste on her face gestures in a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim child wearing traditional make-up passes the time outside a tent at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim child wearing traditional make-up passes the time outside a tent at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women pass their time in a Rohingya internally displaced person (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Women pass their time in a Rohingya internally displaced person (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Muslim family passes time in their family shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced person (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Muslim family passes time in their family shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced person (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A baby plays in a hammock in his family's shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced person (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A baby plays in a hammock in his family's shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced person (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Haleda Somisian, a 20-year-old Rohingya Muslim woman displaced by violence, cries after being beaten by her husband at a former rubber factory that now serves as their shelter near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. Somisian's husband wanted rice, but the...more
Haleda Somisian, a 20-year-old Rohingya Muslim woman displaced by violence, cries after being beaten by her husband at a former rubber factory that now serves as their shelter near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. Somisian's husband wanted rice, but the Muslim couple's money was gone. He lost his job when a Buddhist mob armed with machetes and petrol bombs razed their village last June. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim boy wraps himself with a blanket at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim boy wraps himself with a blanket at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tocsi Lima, a 28-year-old Rohingya Muslim woman, holds her son Rami ,who has high fever, at a local clinic at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tocsi Lima, a 28-year-old Rohingya Muslim woman, holds her son Rami ,who has high fever, at a local clinic at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims displaced by violence pass the time at a former rubber factory serving as their shelter near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims displaced by violence pass the time at a former rubber factory serving as their shelter near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims manoeuvre small boats at the port near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims manoeuvre small boats at the port near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim baby sits inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim baby sits inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims attend an auction at a small fish market near Sittwe, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims attend an auction at a small fish market near Sittwe, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslim children attend class in a makeshift school at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslim children attend class in a makeshift school at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslim girls wearing thanaka paste laugh as they sit at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslim girls wearing thanaka paste laugh as they sit at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim woman wearing traditional thanaka paste on her face passes the time at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim woman wearing traditional thanaka paste on her face passes the time at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman from the Pauktaw township carries her son in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman from the Pauktaw township carries her son in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Rohingya Muslim girl carries a baby goat at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim girl carries a baby goat at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims pass the time at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims pass the time at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims stand beside the word "Rohingya" written on a road between the camps for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims stand beside the word "Rohingya" written on a road between the camps for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim man calls for the afternoon prayer in a makeshift mosque at the camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya Muslim man calls for the afternoon prayer in a makeshift mosque at the camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A barricade is placed on an empty road leading towards camps where Rohingya Muslims displaced by violence found shelter, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A barricade is placed on an empty road leading towards camps where Rohingya Muslims displaced by violence found shelter, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims make their way between camps for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims make their way between camps for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims gather around a well at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslims gather around a well at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslim children react as they are photographed inside a school at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya Muslim children react as they are photographed inside a school at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Roller coaster in the sea
One of the more iconic reminders of Sandy is no more.
Harry in America
Prince Harry visits the United States.
China's sex workers
Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, though the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978.
China's easy riders
The annual Harley Davidson National Rally in China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.