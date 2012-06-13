Myanmar's Rohingyas
Myanmar Rohingya people ride in a rickshaw on a road north of the town of Sittwe May 18, 2012. Some 800,000 Rohingya live in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State under severe government restrictions that human rights monitors believe has fuelled the...more
Myanmar Rohingya people ride in a rickshaw on a road north of the town of Sittwe May 18, 2012. Some 800,000 Rohingya live in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State under severe government restrictions that human rights monitors believe has fuelled the current violence between predominantly Buddhist and Muslim communities that left a number of dead and houses burnt on both sides. Stateless Rohingya cannot freely travel or marry and have limited access to education and healthcare. The Rohingya are descended from South Asians and speak a regional dialect of Bengali. Most are stateless, recognised as citizens neither by Myanmar nor neighbouring Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Myanmar Rohingya girl wears traditional make-up at the village of Takebi north of the town of Sittwe May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Myanmar Rohingya man has a face massage in a beauty saloon in the village of Takebi north of the town of Sittwe May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Myanmar Rohingya woman makes a fishing net in a slum in the town of Sittwe May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Myanmar Rohingya child rests by the window in Sittwe May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Myanmar Rohingya man holds his child as he walks through fish market at the slum near the sea in the town of Sittwe May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Myanmar Rohingya beggar stretches out his hand outside a mosque after Friday prayers in Sittwe May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar Rohingya worshippers gather for Friday prayers in Sittwe May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People sit by the river Naf as they look for their relatives among the Rohingyas trying to come into Bangladesh by boats, in Teknaf June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Naked Myanmar Rohingya children make their way though a slum near the sea in the town of Sittwe May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar Rohingya students read books at a religious school of a local mosque in a village Gollyadeil north of the town of Sittwe May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Myanmar Rohingya girl carries her books through a fish market on her way to school in the town of Sittwe, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A disabled Myanmar Rohingya man makes his way through fish market at the slum near the sea in the town of Sittwe May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Myanmar Rohingya children are reflected in a fountain outside a mosque in the village of Gollyadeil north of the town of Sittwe May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Myanmar Rohingya fisherman walks back from his boat in a slum near the sea in the town of Sittwe May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
