NAACP convention
Hazel Dukes, a member of the board of directors of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), cheers at the end of a speech by NAACP president Benjamin Jealous to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15,...more
Hazel Dukes, a member of the board of directors of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), cheers at the end of a speech by NAACP president Benjamin Jealous to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Benjamin Jealous, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), speaks to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Benjamin Jealous, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), speaks to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A man walks through the Orange County Convention Center before the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A man walks through the Orange County Convention Center before the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Benjamin Crump, attorney for the family of Trayvon Martin, speaks to the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Benjamin Crump, attorney for the family of Trayvon Martin, speaks to the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
E. Jean Wrice, of Lorain, Ohio, walks through the Orange County Convention Center at the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
E. Jean Wrice, of Lorain, Ohio, walks through the Orange County Convention Center at the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
U.S. Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) speaks to the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
U.S. Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) speaks to the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Kevin Myles of Atlanta, Ga., looks on an iPad during the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) 2013 convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Kevin Myles of Atlanta, Ga., looks on an iPad during the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) 2013 convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Benjamin Jealous, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), speaks to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Benjamin Jealous, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), speaks to the 2013 NAACP convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
People are silhouetted against a display of Dr. Martin Luther King's writings at the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
People are silhouetted against a display of Dr. Martin Luther King's writings at the 2013 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) convention in Orlando, Florida July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Next Slideshows
Young Prince William
Images from the early years of Prince William.
French train derails
A train derails and hits the platform at a station near Paris.
The Trayvon Martin case
The evidence, the uproar, and the trial of George Zimmerman.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.