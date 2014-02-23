Edition:
NAACP Image Awards

<p>Show host Anthony Anderson assists actor Kevin Hart up onto a box during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Naomi Harris present the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage during a tribute to Nelson Mandela at the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Television personalities Sherri Shepherd and Arsenio Hall present the award for outstanding comedy series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actors Terry Crews and Archie Panjabi present the award for outstanding drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Comedian Rickey Smiley and actor Gary Owen present the award for outstanding talk series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Forest Whitaker accepts the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for "The Butler" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Stevie Wonder plays a medley in tribute to Nelson Mandela during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actors Tyrese and Tika Sumpter present the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Vin Diesel presents the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actors Michael Ealy and Tony Goldwyn present the award for outstanding actress in a drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Kevin Hart accepts the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Oprah Winfrey waves as she finds her seat before the start of the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Kerry Washington accepts the award for outstanding actress in a drama series for "Scandal" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Cheryl Boone Isaacs accepts the Hall of Fame award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor David Oyelowo accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture for Lee Daniels' "The Butler" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Stevie Wonder plays a medley in tribute to Nelson Mandela during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actor Kevin Hart stands on his tip toes while accepting the Entertainer of the Year Award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>President of the Directors Guild of America Paris Barclay accepts the Hall of Fame award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Kerry Washington and the cast and crew of "Scandal" accept the award for outstanding drama series during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Producer Dede Gardner and actress Lupita Nyong'o embrace on stage after "12 Years a Slave" won the outstanding motion picture award during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Show host Anthony Anderson presents the entertainer of the year award to actor Kevin Hart during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actors Louis Gossett, Jr., Ed Asner and Ben Vereen speak on stage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture award for the film "12 Years a Slave" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

