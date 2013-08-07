Nairobi airport fire
Members of the public stand in front of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as it goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the public stand in front of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as it goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from a distance after a fire broke out at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from a distance after a fire broke out at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A uniformed police officer keeps guard after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. cause. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A uniformed police officer keeps guard after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. cause. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Fire fighters inspect damages from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Fire fighters inspect damages from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Planes are grounded as smoke rises from the burning Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Planes are grounded as smoke rises from the burning Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers salvage items after a fire razed the entire arrival area at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Workers salvage items after a fire razed the entire arrival area at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Stranded passengers rest after fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Stranded passengers rest after fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Kenya Airways aircrafts stay grounded after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as soldiers patrols the grounds, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Kenya Airways aircrafts stay grounded after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as soldiers patrols the grounds, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Passengers are stranded with their luggage as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is engulfed in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers are stranded with their luggage as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is engulfed in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire fighters walk amid debris from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Fire fighters walk amid debris from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Kenya Airways and government officials address a joint news conference after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Kenya Airways and government officials address a joint news conference after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Next Slideshows
Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen
A look at the conflict against suspected Al Qaeda forces in Yemen.
Heat wave in China
A high temperature alerts were issued as a record-setting summer heat wave continued to bake most parts of south China.
A year of Curiosity
One year ago, the Mars Curiosity rover landed on the red planet, and has been capturing images ever since.
Hunt for buried gold
Excavation experts search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Paraguay.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.