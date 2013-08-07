Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 7, 2013 | 3:00pm EDT

Nairobi airport fire

<p>Members of the public stand in front of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as it goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Members of the public stand in front of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as it goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Members of the public stand in front of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as it goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 17
<p>Smoke rises from a distance after a fire broke out at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smoke rises from a distance after a fire broke out at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Smoke rises from a distance after a fire broke out at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 17
<p>The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport goes up in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 17
<p>Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
4 / 17
<p>Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
5 / 17
<p>A uniformed police officer keeps guard after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. cause. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

A uniformed police officer keeps guard after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. cause. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

A uniformed police officer keeps guard after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. cause. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
6 / 17
<p>Fire fighters inspect damages from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Fire fighters inspect damages from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Fire fighters inspect damages from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
7 / 17
<p>Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
8 / 17
<p>Planes are grounded as smoke rises from the burning Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Planes are grounded as smoke rises from the burning Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Planes are grounded as smoke rises from the burning Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 17
<p>Workers salvage items after a fire razed the entire arrival area at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Workers salvage items after a fire razed the entire arrival area at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Workers salvage items after a fire razed the entire arrival area at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
10 / 17
<p>Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Fire fighters struggle to put out a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
11 / 17
<p>Stranded passengers rest after fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Stranded passengers rest after fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Stranded passengers rest after fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
12 / 17
<p>Kenya Airways aircrafts stay grounded after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as soldiers patrols the grounds, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Kenya Airways aircrafts stay grounded after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as soldiers patrols the grounds, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Kenya Airways aircrafts stay grounded after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as soldiers patrols the grounds, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
13 / 17
<p>Passengers are stranded with their luggage as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is engulfed in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Passengers are stranded with their luggage as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is engulfed in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Passengers are stranded with their luggage as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is engulfed in flames, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 17
<p>Fire fighters walk amid debris from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Fire fighters walk amid debris from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Fire fighters walk amid debris from a fire at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
15 / 17
<p>Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Stranded passengers and onlookers gather after a fire disrupted all operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
16 / 17
<p>Kenya Airways and government officials address a joint news conference after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Kenya Airways and government officials address a joint news conference after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Kenya Airways and government officials address a joint news conference after a huge fire left all flights suspended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Kenya's capital Nairobi August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen

Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen

Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen

A look at the conflict against suspected Al Qaeda forces in Yemen.

Aug 07 2013
Heat wave in China

Heat wave in China

A high temperature alerts were issued as a record-setting summer heat wave continued to bake most parts of south China.

Aug 07 2013
A year of Curiosity

A year of Curiosity

One year ago, the Mars Curiosity rover landed on the red planet, and has been capturing images ever since.

Aug 06 2013
Hunt for buried gold

Hunt for buried gold

Excavation experts search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Paraguay.

Aug 06 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast