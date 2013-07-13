Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 12, 2013 | 10:15pm EDT

Naked Cowboy exposed

<p>Entertainer Robert Burck is photographed in a car garage as he takes a break between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998 and claims to make up to $150,000 a year in tips alone. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Entertainer Robert Burck is photographed in a car garage as he takes a break between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998 and claims to...more

Friday, July 12, 2013

Entertainer Robert Burck is photographed in a car garage as he takes a break between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998 and claims to make up to $150,000 a year in tips alone. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
1 / 18
<p>Robert Burck (R), standing next to fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz (L) and Alejandra Velandia, prepare in a car garage in-between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck (R), standing next to fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz (L) and Alejandra Velandia, prepare in a car garage in-between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck (R), standing next to fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz (L) and Alejandra Velandia, prepare in a car garage in-between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
2 / 18
<p>Entertainer Titus Gandy has a laugh while standing next to Robert Burck and Patricia Cruz in a car garage between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Gandy performs alongside Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy.' REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Entertainer Titus Gandy has a laugh while standing next to Robert Burck and Patricia Cruz in a car garage between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Gandy performs alongside Burck, better known as the original 'Naked...more

Friday, July 12, 2013

Entertainer Titus Gandy has a laugh while standing next to Robert Burck and Patricia Cruz in a car garage between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Gandy performs alongside Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy.' REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
3 / 18
<p>Robert Burck speaks to parking attendants between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck speaks to parking attendants between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck speaks to parking attendants between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
4 / 18
<p>Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz use a bathroom in a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz use a bathroom in a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz use a bathroom in a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
5 / 18
<p>Robert Burck gets takes a knee while saying a prayer in the bathroom of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck gets takes a knee while saying a prayer in the bathroom of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck gets takes a knee while saying a prayer in the bathroom of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
6 / 18
<p>Performer Patricia Cruz, wife of Robert Burck, waits in the lobby of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Performer Patricia Cruz, wife of Robert Burck, waits in the lobby of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Performer Patricia Cruz, wife of Robert Burck, waits in the lobby of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
7 / 18
<p>Robert Burck leads fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck leads fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck leads fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
8 / 18
<p>Robert Burck, leads fellow entertainers Titus Gandy, Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck, leads fellow entertainers Titus Gandy, Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck, leads fellow entertainers Titus Gandy, Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
9 / 18
<p>'Naked Cowgirl' Alejandra Velandia poses for pictures while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

'Naked Cowgirl' Alejandra Velandia poses for pictures while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

'Naked Cowgirl' Alejandra Velandia poses for pictures while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
10 / 18
<p>Titus Gandy, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowboy,' performs in the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Titus Gandy, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowboy,' performs in the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Titus Gandy, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowboy,' performs in the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
11 / 18
<p>Alejandra Velandia, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowgirl,' poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. VREUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Alejandra Velandia, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowgirl,' poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. VREUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Alejandra Velandia, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowgirl,' poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. VREUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
12 / 18
<p>Robert Burck poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck has turned his success into a franchise and charges other street entertainers $500 a month to perform in his likeness. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck has turned his success into a franchise and charges other street entertainers $500 a month to perform in his likeness. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck has turned his success into a franchise and charges other street entertainers $500 a month to perform in his likeness. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
13 / 18
<p>Robert Burck and wife Patricia Cruz sit in the back of a taxi while on their way to a hired performance on a private boat cruise in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck and wife Patricia Cruz sit in the back of a taxi while on their way to a hired performance on a private boat cruise in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck and wife Patricia Cruz sit in the back of a taxi while on their way to a hired performance on a private boat cruise in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
14 / 18
<p>Robert Burck watches a man pose with his wife Patricia Cruz as they perform on a party boat cruising past the Statue of Liberty in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck watches a man pose with his wife Patricia Cruz as they perform on a party boat cruising past the Statue of Liberty in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck watches a man pose with his wife Patricia Cruz as they perform on a party boat cruising past the Statue of Liberty in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
15 / 18
<p>Robert Burck poses with women on a party boat cursing along the East River in New York, June 6, 2013. In 2010 Burck announced his run for the President of the United States, has appeared in ad campaigns, has his own record label and is one of the more popular attractions in Times Square. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck poses with women on a party boat cursing along the East River in New York, June 6, 2013. In 2010 Burck announced his run for the President of the United States, has appeared in ad campaigns, has his own record label and is one of the...more

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck poses with women on a party boat cursing along the East River in New York, June 6, 2013. In 2010 Burck announced his run for the President of the United States, has appeared in ad campaigns, has his own record label and is one of the more popular attractions in Times Square. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
16 / 18
<p>Robert Burck stands next to his wife Patricia Cruz between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck stands next to his wife Patricia Cruz between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck stands next to his wife Patricia Cruz between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
17 / 18
<p>Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, July 12, 2013

Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The story of Malala Yousafzai

The story of Malala Yousafzai

Next Slideshows

The story of Malala Yousafzai

The story of Malala Yousafzai

In her first speech since Pakistan’s Taliban tried to kill her, Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 16th birthday at the United Nations, appealing for compulsory...

Jul 12 2013
National Day of Strikes

National Day of Strikes

Tens of thousands of union demonstrators take to the streets of Brazil.

Jul 12 2013
Flooding in Sichuan

Flooding in Sichuan

Heavy rainstorms have flooded parts of southwest China.

Jul 11 2013
A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...

Jul 11 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast