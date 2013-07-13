Naked Cowboy exposed
Entertainer Robert Burck is photographed in a car garage as he takes a break between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998 and claims to...more
Robert Burck (R), standing next to fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz (L) and Alejandra Velandia, prepare in a car garage in-between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Entertainer Titus Gandy has a laugh while standing next to Robert Burck and Patricia Cruz in a car garage between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Gandy performs alongside Burck, better known as the original 'Naked...more
Robert Burck speaks to parking attendants between performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz use a bathroom in a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck gets takes a knee while saying a prayer in the bathroom of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Performer Patricia Cruz, wife of Robert Burck, waits in the lobby of a car garage before taking to the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck leads fellow entertainers Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck, leads fellow entertainers Titus Gandy, Patricia Cruz and Alejandra Velandia, to streets of Times Square from a car garage, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
'Naked Cowgirl' Alejandra Velandia poses for pictures while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Titus Gandy, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowboy,' performs in the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Alejandra Velandia, who plays the role of a 'Naked Cowgirl,' poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. VREUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck poses for cameras while performing on the streets of Times Square, June 6, 2013. Burck has turned his success into a franchise and charges other street entertainers $500 a month to perform in his likeness. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck and wife Patricia Cruz sit in the back of a taxi while on their way to a hired performance on a private boat cruise in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck watches a man pose with his wife Patricia Cruz as they perform on a party boat cruising past the Statue of Liberty in New York, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck poses with women on a party boat cursing along the East River in New York, June 6, 2013. In 2010 Burck announced his run for the President of the United States, has appeared in ad campaigns, has his own record label and is one of the...more
Robert Burck stands next to his wife Patricia Cruz between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck and his wife Patricia Cruz share a kiss between performances on a party boat which was cruising past Lower Manhattan, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
