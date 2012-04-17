Edition:
Naked hermit

<p>Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki speaks on Sotobanari island, off the western coast of Iriomote island in Okinawa prefecture, Japan, April 14, 2012. Dangerous currents swirl around Sotobanari island, which has not a drop of natural water, and local fisherman rarely land there. But Nagasaki has made this kidney-shaped island in Japan's tropical Okinawa prefecture his retirement home, with an unusual dress code: nothing at all. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki washes utensils on the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki smokes on the beach on the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki sits at table made from polystyrene box as he eats a food on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki sits at table made from polystyrene box as he eats a food on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki looks at the sea from the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki walks through the jungle on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki speaks at his bedroom tent on Sotobanari island, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki washes utensils on the Sotobanari island beach, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

