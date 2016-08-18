Naked Trump statue in New York
People pose for selfies with a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People photograph a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A naked statue of Donald Trump in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People photograph a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman touches a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Parks workers move a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Parks workers place a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park onto a truck. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Saudi Arabia's abandoned migrant workers
Migrant construction workers, abandoned in their thousands by Saudi employers in filthy desert camps during the kingdom's economic slump, say they will not...
Syria's children: In the crossfire
Children in Syria face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated the nation continues to rage.
Rio Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from the twelfth day of competition at the Rio Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.