Pictures | Thu Aug 18, 2016 | 4:10pm EDT

Naked Trump statue in New York

People pose for selfies with a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People photograph a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A naked statue of Donald Trump in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People photograph a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman touches a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Parks workers move a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Parks workers place a naked statue of Donald Trump that was left in Union Square Park onto a truck. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

