Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy kiss on their wedding anniversary in the White House, March 4 1985. REUTERS/File

President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy wave while attending a gala celebrating his 83rd birthday, February 3, 1994 in Washington. REUTERS/File

Former Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa with former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, at the Reagan ranch in the Santa Ynez mountains near Santa Barbara, May 3, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Ronald Reagan with his wife Nancy as they returned to the White House after spending a weekend at Camp David, February 15, 1982. REUTERS/File

Former President Ronald and first lady Nancy Reagan ride horses on their Santa Barbara Ranch, known as Rancho del Cielo, August 20, 1996. REUTERS/File

President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George Bush, accompanied by wives Nancy and Barbara, join hands after the President endorsed Bush's run for the Presidency during the President's Dinner in Washington, May 11, 1988. REUTERS/George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy listen to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speak during Gorbachev's departure ceremony at the White House, December 10, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy greet Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Washington, November 9, 1985. REUTERS/Joe Marquette

President Ronald Reagan is seen escorted by First Lady, Nancy Reagan as they left the White House en route to Bethesda Naval Hospital for the President's physical exam, October 29, 1981. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Pope John Paul II talks with President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy during their meeting at the Vatican June 26, 1987. REUTERS/File

Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy and the Reagan children in 1976 outside Reagan's Pacific Palisades house. Shown (L-R) are Patti, Nancy Reagan, Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan, Maureen Reagan and Ron Reagan. REUTERS/Reagan Family Photo Collection

Columbia Space Shuttle astronauts Commander Thomas Mattingly, foreground, and Pilot Henry Hartsfield salute President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, after landing at Edwards Air Force Base, July 4, 1982. Mattingly and Hartsfield were the first to land the Shuttle on a concrete runway. REUTERS/NASA

President Ronald Reagan gets a standing ovation from British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and First Lady Nancy Reagan after his speech at the Guildhall in London, June 3, 1988. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

President Ronald Reagan with his wife Nancy pose for photographers with actress Eva Gabor and Merv Griffin at the fourth annual Nancy Reagan Tennis Tournament , October 10, 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

President Ronald Reagan and Nancy escort British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and husband Dennis to the British Embassy, February 20, 1985. Reuters/Charles Cancellare

President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy stand with Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila before a state dinner at the White House, April 27, 1988. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

President Ronald Reagan gestures to reporters as first lady Nancy Reagan, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and his wife Suzanne stop to pose for photographers at the White House, January 28, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

President Ronald Reagan speaks to a crowd of more than 45,000 people at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center following the landing of Space Shuttle Columbia, July 4, 1982. REUTERS/NASA

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy posing with entertainer Michael Jackson in May of 1984. REUTERS/File

President Ronald Reagan is applauded by his wife Nancy, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila, after addressing the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

President Ronald Reagan is pictured handing a hankerchief to Nancy during a farewell party given by the White House staff, January 18, 1988. REUTERS/Leighton Mark

Ronald and Nancy Reagan n the occasion of President Reagan's 89th birthday celebration at the Reagan's home in Bel Air, California, February 6, 2000. REUTERS/File

Nancy Reagan waves to delegates as she is welcomed by former first lady Barbara Bush, former presidential candidate Elizabeth Dole, and former President George Bush at the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, August 1, 2000. REUTERS/File

Nancy Reagan waits to greet Republican presidential candidates in a replica of the Oval Office at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, before the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Carlson/Pool

President Clinton sits with former President Gerald Ford, former President George Bush, and former first lady Nancy Reagan outside historic Independence Hall, during the President's Summit for America's Future in Philadelphia, April 28, 1997. REUTERS/Luc Novovitch

Former First Lady Nancy Reagan is joined by Barbara Bush and former First Ladies (front row, left to right) Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalyn Carter, and Betty Ford for a group picture at the opening ceremony of the Ronald Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley, November 4, 1991. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Nancy Reagan stands nex to to an image of the President Ronald Reagan commemorative postage stamp during a ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, November 9, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers remarks during a toast alongside President George W. Bush and Nancy Reagan in the State Dining room of the White House, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain speaks next to Nancy Reagan at her residence in Bel Air, California, March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nancy Reagan shakes hands with first-graders from University Elementary Thousand Oaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, February 6, 2004. Mrs. Reagan earlier dedicated the cornerstone for a new pavilion to house the former Air Force One, in honor of former President Reagan's 93rd birthday today. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Nancy Reagan breaks a bottle of champagne as she christens the new U.S. aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan at the Newport News ship building yard in Virginia, March 4, 2001. REUTERS/File

Nancy Reagan sits near the flag-draped casket of her husband as the coffin lays in repose in the atrium of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, June 7, 2004. (L-R) daughter Patti Davis, Ron Reagan, Colleen Reagan, wife of son Michael Reagan, and Michael Reagan. Family friend Merv Griffin is pictured between them. REUTERS/File

Nancy Reagan reaches out to touch the casket of her husband as it is carried into the U.S. Capitol by a military honor guard in Washington, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/File

Nancy Reagan touches the casket of her husband as it lies in state in the rotunda of the United States Capitol, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Peter Jones

Nancy Reagan is comforted by son Ron Reagan, daughter Patti Davis and son Michael Reagan as they say their final farewell beside the casket of her husband at his burial site at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, June 11, 2004. REUTERS/Bryan Chan

Nancy Reagan unveils a statue of her late husband during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Obama clasps the hand of Nancy Reagan after he signed the Ronald Reagan Centennial Commission Act in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Nancy Reagan, Chairman of the Reagan Foundation Fredrick Ryan, Jr. (3rd L) and U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General George Flynn (2nd R), stand below an image of President Ronald Reagan during his posthumous 100th birthday celebration at the President Reagan Memorial Site at Reagan Library in Simi Valley, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew/ Pool

Nancy Reagan visits the grave of her husband at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on the 10th anniversary of his passing, in Simi Valley, California, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

