Pictures | Mon Jan 4, 2016 | 11:10am EST

Natalie Cole: 1950-2015

Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file photo taken November 21, 2013. Cole, the daughter of legendary jazz singer Nat 'King' Cole, has died at the age of 65, according to news reports. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file photo taken November 21, 2013. Cole, the daughter of legendary jazz singer Nat 'King' Cole, has died at the age of 65, according to news reports.

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file photo taken November 21, 2013. Cole, the daughter of legendary jazz singer Nat 'King' Cole, has died at the age of 65, according to news reports. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files
Singer Natalie Cole sings at "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman" event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Natalie Cole sings at "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman" event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Singer Natalie Cole sings at "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman" event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2009
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Natalie Cole performs on stage at the XIV Jazz Festival in Valencia July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Singer Natalie Cole performs on stage at the XIV Jazz Festival in Valencia July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2010
Singer Natalie Cole performs on stage at the XIV Jazz Festival in Valencia July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Natalie Cole sings the National Anthem at Game 4 of the World Series October 23, 2002 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Natalie Cole sings the National Anthem at Game 4 of the World Series October 23, 2002 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Natalie Cole sings the National Anthem at Game 4 of the World Series October 23, 2002 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Natalie Cole performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Natalie Cole performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2011
Natalie Cole performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Natalie Cole (C) and Ornette Coleman (L) present Carrie Underwood with the Best New Artist award at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Natalie Cole (C) and Ornette Coleman (L) present Carrie Underwood with the Best New Artist award at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2007
Natalie Cole (C) and Ornette Coleman (L) present Carrie Underwood with the Best New Artist award at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Natalie Cole performs at the First Ladies of Africa Health Summit gala in Beverly Hills, California April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Natalie Cole performs at the First Ladies of Africa Health Summit gala in Beverly Hills, California April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2009
Singer Natalie Cole performs at the First Ladies of Africa Health Summit gala in Beverly Hills, California April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2013
Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Natalie Cole performs on stage of the Auditorium Stravinski during the Jazz Gala Night of the 37th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 6, 2003. REUTERS/ARC/Dominique Favre

Natalie Cole performs on stage of the Auditorium Stravinski during the Jazz Gala Night of the 37th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 6, 2003. REUTERS/ARC/Dominique Favre

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Natalie Cole performs on stage of the Auditorium Stravinski during the Jazz Gala Night of the 37th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 6, 2003. REUTERS/ARC/Dominique Favre
Singer Natalie Cole and husband Rev. Kenneth Dupree arrive for a Rosary service July 3, 2002 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills for singer Rosemary Clooney, who died June 29 from complications of lung cancer in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Natalie Cole and husband Rev. Kenneth Dupree arrive for a Rosary service July 3, 2002 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills for singer Rosemary Clooney, who died June 29 from complications of lung cancer in Los Angeles.

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Singer Natalie Cole and husband Rev. Kenneth Dupree arrive for a Rosary service July 3, 2002 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills for singer Rosemary Clooney, who died June 29 from complications of lung cancer in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Natalie Cole (L) and talk show host Oprah Winfrey pose at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Natalie Cole (L) and talk show host Oprah Winfrey pose at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Singer Natalie Cole (L) and talk show host Oprah Winfrey pose at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singers Natalie Cole (L) and Beyonce (C) pose with actress Halle Berry at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis in Beverly Hills October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singers Natalie Cole (L) and Beyonce (C) pose with actress Halle Berry at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis in Beverly Hills October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Singers Natalie Cole (L) and Beyonce (C) pose with actress Halle Berry at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis in Beverly Hills October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Ray Charles shares a laugh with Natalie Cole as they talk about Natalie's late father Nat "King" Cole during the 15th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York, March 6, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Singer Ray Charles shares a laugh with Natalie Cole as they talk about Natalie's late father Nat "King" Cole during the 15th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York, March 6, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
Singer Ray Charles shares a laugh with Natalie Cole as they talk about Natalie's late father Nat "King" Cole during the 15th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York, March 6, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Singer Smokey Robinson (L), recipient of the 20th Ella Award at the Society of Singers annual dinner, sings along with friends Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, as they perform in Robinson's honor in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Smokey Robinson (L), recipient of the 20th Ella Award at the Society of Singers annual dinner, sings along with friends Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, as they perform in Robinson's honor in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2011
Singer Smokey Robinson (L), recipient of the 20th Ella Award at the Society of Singers annual dinner, sings along with friends Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, as they perform in Robinson's honor in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singers Alicia Keys (L), Natalie Cole (2nd-L), Fantasia Barrino (2nd-R) and Mario (R) sing a tribute to the late R&B singer Luther Vandross during the finale of the Clive Davis pre-Grammy dinner party and show in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singers Alicia Keys (L), Natalie Cole (2nd-L), Fantasia Barrino (2nd-R) and Mario (R) sing a tribute to the late R&B singer Luther Vandross during the finale of the Clive Davis pre-Grammy dinner party and show in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2006.

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006
Singers Alicia Keys (L), Natalie Cole (2nd-L), Fantasia Barrino (2nd-R) and Mario (R) sing a tribute to the late R&B singer Luther Vandross during the finale of the Clive Davis pre-Grammy dinner party and show in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Musicians Steven Tyler and Natalie Cole pose at the 21st annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musicians Steven Tyler and Natalie Cole pose at the 21st annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
Musicians Steven Tyler and Natalie Cole pose at the 21st annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2009
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2013
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Natalie Cole arrives at the 2007 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Singer Natalie Cole arrives at the 2007 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2007
Singer Natalie Cole arrives at the 2007 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Singer Natalie Cole performs for the Republican National Committee's 1995 Inaugural Gala, February 9 at the Washington Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Singer Natalie Cole performs for the Republican National Committee's 1995 Inaugural Gala, February 9 at the Washington Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Singer Natalie Cole performs for the Republican National Committee's 1995 Inaugural Gala, February 9 at the Washington Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
