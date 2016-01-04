Natalie Cole: 1950-2015
Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file photo taken November 21, 2013. Cole, the daughter of legendary jazz singer Nat 'King' Cole, has died at the age of 65, according to news reports....more
Singer Natalie Cole sings at "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman" event in New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Natalie Cole performs on stage at the XIV Jazz Festival in Valencia July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Natalie Cole sings the National Anthem at Game 4 of the World Series October 23, 2002 at Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Natalie Cole performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Natalie Cole (C) and Ornette Coleman (L) present Carrie Underwood with the Best New Artist award at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Natalie Cole performs at the First Ladies of Africa Health Summit gala in Beverly Hills, California April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Natalie Cole performs on stage of the Auditorium Stravinski during the Jazz Gala Night of the 37th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 6, 2003. REUTERS/ARC/Dominique Favre
Singer Natalie Cole and husband Rev. Kenneth Dupree arrive for a Rosary service July 3, 2002 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills for singer Rosemary Clooney, who died June 29 from complications of lung cancer in Los Angeles....more
Singer Natalie Cole (L) and talk show host Oprah Winfrey pose at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singers Natalie Cole (L) and Beyonce (C) pose with actress Halle Berry at the 16th Carousel of Hope Ball hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis in Beverly Hills October 23, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Ray Charles shares a laugh with Natalie Cole as they talk about Natalie's late father Nat "King" Cole during the 15th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York, March 6, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Singer Smokey Robinson (L), recipient of the 20th Ella Award at the Society of Singers annual dinner, sings along with friends Natalie Cole and Stevie Wonder, as they perform in Robinson's honor in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011....more
Singers Alicia Keys (L), Natalie Cole (2nd-L), Fantasia Barrino (2nd-R) and Mario (R) sing a tribute to the late R&B singer Luther Vandross during the finale of the Clive Davis pre-Grammy dinner party and show in Beverly Hills, California February 7,...more
Musicians Steven Tyler and Natalie Cole pose at the 21st annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Natalie Cole poses backstage after winning Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Still Unforgettable" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Natalie Cole arrives at the 2007 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Singer Natalie Cole performs for the Republican National Committee's 1995 Inaugural Gala, February 9 at the Washington Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
