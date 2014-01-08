National Board of Review Awards
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Oscar Isaac arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Oscar Isaac arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Rob Reiner arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Rob Reiner arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Will Forte arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Will Forte arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Berenice Bejo arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Bruce Dern arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Bruce Dern arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Octavia Spencer arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Octavia Spencer arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jonah Hill arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jonah Hill arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Edie Falco arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Edie Falco arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jon Favreau arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Mike Myers arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Mike Myers arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014.REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Maria Bello arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Maria Bello arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Producer Lee Daniels arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Producer Lee Daniels arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emma Thompson arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
The girls of Girls
The cast of the HBO show at the premiere of the third season.
Menswear, London-style
Backstage and collection highlights from London Collections: Men.
Acrobatic feats
Mesmerizing scenes from Quidam, a show by Cirque du Soleil in London.
Beyonce on top
As Beyonce claims the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for the third week running, a look back at her career from Destiny's Child to Mrs. Carter.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.