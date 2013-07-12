Edition:
National Day of Strikes

<p>A demonstrator gestures during clashes with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

July 11, 2013

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A riot police officer fires rubber bullets as he clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A demonstrator runs from riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Employees of a commercial building watch as riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau</p>

<p>Riot police form up along a street during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Paramedics help a demonstrator during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Protesters clash with riot police during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" near Rio de Janeiro's governmental Guanabara Palace July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Riot police detain demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau</p>

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown of Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A demonstrator with a Brazilian flag stands in front of the Municipal theater during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during the "National Day of Strikes, Stoppages and Protests" in downtown Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

