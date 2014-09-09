NATO exercises in Europe
A Mi-17 helicopter lands during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A F-16 aircraft releases flares during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Two members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec demonstrate their skills during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9,...more
Participants stand during the opening ceremony of "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A participant stands behind a weapon during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec demonstrate their skills during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014....more
A member of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec looks on during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper...more
Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec storm a building during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. ...more
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries receive a briefing as they take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Three Mi-17 helicopters fly during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training centre in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Soldiers from NATO countries receive a briefing as they take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A soldier from NATO countries takes part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
U.S. 173 airborne brigade soldiers leave a C-130 aircraft during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S.173 airborne brigade soldiers arrive in armored personal carrier "Stryker" for the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A U.S. second cavalry regiment soldier rests during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S. second cavalry regiment soldiers pack parachutes during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S.173 airborne brigade soldiers leave a C-17 aircraft during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S. second cavalry regiment soldiers stand near the armored personal carrier "Stryker" during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Next Slideshows
Floods in Punjab and Kashmir
Death tolls rise as the heaviest rain in 50 years catches India and Pakistan off guard.
Backstage at NYFW
Backstage scenes at New York Fashion Week.
Ceasefire for Ukraine
A ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists holds despite sporadic violations.
Fighting the Islamic State
Government forces and militias battle the Islamic State to take back parts of Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.