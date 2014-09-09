Edition:
NATO exercises in Europe

A Mi-17 helicopter lands during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A F-16 aircraft releases flares during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Two members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec demonstrate their skills during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Participants stand during the opening ceremony of "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A participant stands behind a weapon during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec demonstrate their skills during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A member of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec looks on during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec storm a building during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training center in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Soldiers from NATO countries receive a briefing as they take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Three Mi-17 helicopters fly during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training centre in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Soldiers from NATO countries take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Soldiers from NATO countries receive a briefing as they take part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A soldier from NATO countries takes part in a battle conducted exercise called "Saber Junction Exercise" at the military ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg, Germany September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

U.S. 173 airborne brigade soldiers leave a C-130 aircraft during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

U.S.173 airborne brigade soldiers arrive in armored personal carrier "Stryker" for the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A U.S. second cavalry regiment soldier rests during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

U.S. second cavalry regiment soldiers pack parachutes during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

U.S.173 airborne brigade soldiers leave a C-17 aircraft during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

U.S. second cavalry regiment soldiers stand near the armored personal carrier "Stryker" during the "Steadfast Javelin II" military exercise in the Lielvarde air base, Latvia September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

