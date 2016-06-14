NATO flexes military muscle
A U.S. M1 Abrams tank fires during the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Polish army soldiers take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S. M1 Abrams tanks fire during the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A U.S. Apache helicopter fires as it takes part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Polish army soldiers take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise n Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Norwegian army soldiers take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A U.S. A - 10 plane fires as it takes part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Polish army soldiers take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A U.S. B-52 bomber takes part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldier passes by a Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldier during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. heavy equipment is dropped from a plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. troops drive during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II near Daugavpils, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S. soldier looks on during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II in Daugavpils, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Polish army soldiers take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Poland's Generals Miroslaw Rozanski and Marek Tomaszycki and U.S. General Richard D. Clarke attend a news conference during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade paratroopers jump from a C-130 Hercules plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldiers walk with U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
U.S. paratroopers jump during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldiers train during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Paratroopers land during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
