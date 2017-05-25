NATO in the modern world
A B-52 bomber is watched by a group of curious onlookers as it lands at RAF Fairford, February 21, 1999. The B52s arrived from the U.S.A. as part of NATO's preparations for air attacks on Yugoslavia as tensions in the Kosovo crisis increased....more
A man pats a dog in front of local red cross office and police station destroyed in the previous night's NATO air strikes on Kosovo's capital Pristina March 29, 1999. Residents of Pristina, capital of the southern Serb province, reported huge...more
U.S. soldiers mark Veteran's Day on November 11, 2004 at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo. Around 1,800 U.S. soldiers were stationed in the United Nations-run province, as part of an 18,000-strong peacekeeping force led by NATO. Most of them based in...more
French soldiers carry the flag-draped coffin of their comrade during a ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan May 17, 2006. The French soldier from the NATO-led international peacekeepers was killed in a blast while clearing mines in the capital, Kabul....more
German soldiers from the NATO-led international peacekeepers cheer, as they watch Germany score a goal against Costa Rica during the opening soccer match of the World Cup on television, in Kabul June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
British soldiers with the NATO force try to secure the site of a suicide attack in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province October 19, 2006. Several Afghans and two NATO soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber threw himself at the troops in...more
Outgoing NATO commander in Afghanistan British General David Richards (R) hugs NATO's new commander in Afghanistan U.S. General Dan McNeill during NATO's change of command ceremony in Kabul February 4, 2007. Second from left is Afghan President Hamid...more
A Kosovo Albanian walks past the ruins of the former communist reception building in the national park near the capital Pristina March 21, 2007. The building was bombed during the 1999 NATO bombing campaign. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Czech troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR prepare to reinforce Kosovo police units during a Serb protest at the Gate 3 border post near Podujevo in Kosovo February 21, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
French NATO peacekeeping vehicles burn during clashes with Serb protesters in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica March 17, 2008. NATO troops came under automatic weapons fire during Serb riots in the northern Kosovo flashpoint town of...more
An Afghan woman clad in a burqa walks past French soldiers from the NATO in Kabul April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Then President George W. Bush and other leaders get into position for the family photo of the NATO heads of state and government and invitees at the NATO Summit in Bucharest April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French riot police run for cover as a colleague fires a teargas grenade at an anti-NATO protester in a suburb of Strasbourg April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
An anti-NATO protester marches towards a police road block during a rally against the NATO summit in Strasbourg, April 4, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soldiers are driven from the Mukhrovani military base some 10 km (6 miles) east of Tbilisi after a mutiny May 5, 2009. Georgia put down a mutiny at a military base and accused Russia of financing a coup to stir up trouble on the eve of NATO war games...more
Soldiers from different countries led by a U.S. military instructor march during a NATO exercise named "Cooperative Lancer 09" at Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi May 25, 2009. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Marines from NATO's Turkish frigate Gaziantep arrest suspected pirates on their skiff in the Gulf of Aden August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Turkish Chief of Staff/Handout
A Canadian army medic examines one of eight children brought to a forward operating base after they fell gravely ill from eating explosive powder at a home in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Italian soldier of NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) gestures as he stands guard near the site where a police station is being rebuilt with Italian support in Herat November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010....more
A priest blesses servicemen from the 31st battalion of Georgian Armed Forces during a farewell ceremony at Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi April 7, 2010. 750 military servicemen departed for Afghanistan to take part in the NATO-led ISAF peace...more
Kazakh soldiers rest in an amphibious vehicle while crossing the Ili river during Steppe Eagle 2010, outside Almaty August 24, 2010. About 50 U.S. and British troops trained together with 1,000 Kazakh service members during the two-week military...more
Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province October 7, 2010. Gunmen in Pakistan set fire to up to 40 supply trucks for NATO troops in Afghanistan,...more
NATO troops from Georgia sleep on a bench while waiting for a flight at Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man lies in red paint on a road during a protest against the NATO summit in Lisbon, Portugal, November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A NATO helicopter fires a missile on the roof of the Intercontinental hotel in Kabul June 29, 2011. At least 10 Afghan civilians were killed when suicide bombers and heavily armed Taliban insurgents attacked the hotel frequented by Westerners in the...more
Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16,...more
Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 24, 2011. Libyan provisional government forces backed by NATO warplanes swarmed into the city of Sirte but weathered...more
Leading Steward Hayden Alexander from HMS Liverpool poses for a photograph with his daughter Teyona after the ship returned to it's base in Portsmouth, southern England November 7, 2011. The warship returned home to Portsmouth after more than seven...more
Leaders watch a ceremony honoring NATO military personnel for their service the NATO Summit meeting in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
NATO soldiers take cover from dust and debris from a Chinook helicopter landing after a security handover ceremony at a military academy outside Kabul June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A NATO helicopter flies overhead Kabul International Airport, during an attack on the airport in Kabul July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A pro-Russian rebel displays a captured Ukrainian flag at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. Ukraine's defence minister said on Sunday that NATO countries were delivering weapons to his country to equip it to fight...more
A NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft is seen on the tarmac as it prepares to take-off for a training mission from the AWACS air base in Geilenkirchen near the German-Dutch border April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
French President Francois Hollande pays his respect near the flag-draped coffins of the nine French Air Force personnel in the Invalides courtyard during a ceremony in Paris February 3, 2015. The air force personnel died in an accident at a base used...more
A Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighter plane patrols over the Baltics during a NATO air policing mission from Zokniai air base near Siauliai, Lithuania, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C., participate in a massive airdrop from C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture 2015 military exercise, NATO's largest joint and combined...more
U.S. army soldiers attend an official welcoming ceremony for U.S. troops deployed to Poland as part of NATO build-up in Eastern Europe in Zagan, Poland, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germany to Orzysz in northeast Poland, drive through Sulejowek towards a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw, Poland, March 28, 2017....more
German army soldiers rest after NATO encanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An aerial view of the new NATO Headquarters, made available on the NATO website. Member nations will inaugurate the new NATO headquarters during a summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. BELGIAN AIR FORCE/Michael Moors/NATO/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
Obama and Merkel reunite
Former U.S. President Barack Obama meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a discussion on democracy in Berlin, making his first speech in Europe since...
Survivors of Manchester
The Queen visits patients injured in the Manchester Arena blast at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage
Taiwan's constitutional court declares that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia.
Unrest on the streets of Brasilia
Anti-government protesters clash with police in the capital of Brazil as leftist parties, unions and other groups demand the resignation of scandal-hit...
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.