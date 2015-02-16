NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates during the second half of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Bob...more
Eastern Conference forward Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks dunks against Western Conference forward Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015....more
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (L) and Houston Rockets guard James Harden laugh during the Three-Point Contest competition at Barclays Center in New York, February 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates during the Three-Point Contest competition at Barclays Center in New York, February 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder receives the MVP trophy from NBA commissioner Adam Silver after the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY...more
NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and former president Bill Clinton sit courtside during the first quarter of the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Team Bosh forward Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat (L), Team Bosh legend Dominique Wilkins (C) and Team Bosh forward Swin Cash of the New York Liberty celebrate after winning during the Shooting Stars competition at Barclays Center in New York, February...more
Eastern Conference forward Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks blocks the shot of Western Conference guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15,...more
Eastern Conference center Al Horford of the Atlanta Hawks (L) dribbles against Western Conference center DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015....more
Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley dribbles the basketball during the Skills Challenge competition at Barclays Center in New York, February 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine (R) is congratulated by forward Shabazz Muhammad (L) as Brooklyn Nets center Mason Plumlee looks on during the Slam Dunk Contest competition at Barclays Center in New York, February 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit:...more
Eastern Conference guard John Wall of the Washington Wizards defends against Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015....more
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the second half of the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Western Conference guard James Harden of the Houston Rockets during the second half of the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015....more
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine receives the trophy after winning the Slam Dunk Contest competition at Barclays Center in New York, February 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with guard John Wall of the Washington Wizards during the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY...more
Western Conference guard Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers drives to the basket against Eastern Conference guard Kyle Korver of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15,...more
Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton waves during the Skills Challenge competition at Barclays Center in New York, February 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo speaks during the Slam Dunk Contest competition at Barclays Center in New York, February 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Brothers and Western Conference center Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies and Eastern Conference forward Pau Gasol of the Chicago Bulls greet each other after the All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2015. Mandatory...more
