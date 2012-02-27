Edition:
NBA All-Star weekend

<p>Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Recording artist Ma performs during pregame festivities at NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski </p>

<p>Diamond studded headphones crown recording artist Lil Wayne as he cheers during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Recording artist Pitbull performs during the half time show at the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Orlando Magic cheerleader goes to the basket during a break in the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and LeBron James watch competition with their sons during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>MSG: West All-Star Kevin Durant drives the lane past the defense of East All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat during first quarter during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>The half time show finishes with a bang during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski </p>

<p>Performer Chris Brown cheers during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>East All-Star Deron Williams, looks on as West All-Star Russell Westbrook falls as he chases a loose ball during the third quarter of the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Houston Rockets' Chase Budinger competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Rapper Flo Rida performs during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>West All-Star Kobe Bryant exchanges words with East All-Star LeBron James during the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Cleveland Cavaliers' mascot dunks the ball during a break in the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski </p>

<p>Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over teammate Gordon Hayward sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>East All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat dunks during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski </p>

<p>Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans celerbates as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chris O'Meara/Pool </p>

<p>New York Knicks' point guard Jeremy Lin talks during a new conference before the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski </p>

<p>Indiana Pacers Paul George jumps over teammates as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Mary J. Blige sings the American National Anthem at the start of the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and LeBron James watch teammate Mario Chalmers compete in three-point contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>East All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat and West All-Star Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers exchange words in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>East All-Stars LeBron James and Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat laugh with West All-Stars Kobe Bryant prior to the beginning of the second half of the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>NBA Commissioner David Stern looks on as West All-Star Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks through the MVP trophy during the NBA All-Star game in Orlando, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

