NBA All-Star Weekend
West All-Star Jeremy Evans of the Utah Jazz competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
East All-Star Terrence Ross of the Toronto Raptors competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Singer Alicia Keys performs at half time during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canadian rapper Drake serves drinks to Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
NBA players Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James watch the slam dunk contest during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
NBA All-Star Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs crashes to the court after making a diving pass during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NBA All-Star Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers holds up the MVP trophy after the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
NBA All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat and teammates Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat and Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers look up at the clock in the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star...more
NBA All-Star Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers dunks as teammate Kevin Durant and All-Star Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls look on during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik S....more
West All-Star Jeremy Lin of the Houston Rockets is grabbed by Carmelo Anthony's son Kayan during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor and comedian Chris Tucker talks with former NBA great Shaquille O'Neal before the slam dunk competition during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
NBA All-Star Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers hangs onto the rim after dunking during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ronald Martinez-POOL
NBA All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat and All-Star Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers meet on the court during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NBA All-Star Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls slam dunks during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
East All-Star James White of the New York Knicks competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Singer Ne-Yo performs at the 2013 NBA All Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Chicago Bulls' mascot "Benny the Bull" goes to grab the headband of NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks during practice for the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
NBA All-Star Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma Thunder goes in all alone for a dunk during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gay-POOL
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt shoots during the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Actor Kevin Hart poses on arrival for the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
NBA All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat dunks during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gay-POOL
Music producer Jay-Z talks with NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NBA All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat chats with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers as Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013....more
NBA All-Star Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs scores on All-Star Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers and All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat share a laugh during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
West All-Star Jeremy Evans of the Utah Jazz jumps over a person in the slam dunk contest during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Alicia Keys holding her son Egypt Daoud Dean greets singer Beyonce courtside during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former NBA player Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa arrive for the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
West All-Star Jeremy Evans of the Utah Jazz competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa and their two daughters Natalia and Gianna (C) pose on arrival for the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant holds his daughter Natalia during practice for the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Beyonce sits courtside for the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers and All-Star Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks laugh during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Alicia Keys performs at half time during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
East All-Star Terrence Ross of the Toronto Raptors celebrates winning the slam dunk contest during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers goes to the basket past All-Star Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gay-POOL
West All-Star Jeremy Evans of the Utah Jazz jumps over a painting of himself jumping over a painting in the slam dunk contest during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Spike Lee shakes hands with NBA All-Star Joakim Noah, of the Chicago Bulls, before the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NBA All-Star LeBron James of the Miami Heat dunks past Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gay-POOL
Drake talks with Lil Wayne during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
East All-Stars Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat, Swin Cash of the Chicago Sky and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins hold the trophy after winning the Shooting Stars competition during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16,...more
Ellie Goulding of Britain performs before the All Star slam dunk competition during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt arrives for the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rapper Jay-Z chats with Sean Coombs before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
East All-Star Terrence Ross of the Toronto Raptors jumps over a boy as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
