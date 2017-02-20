NBA All-Star Weekend
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. attempts a dunk over his teammates in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks in the All-Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks over Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Larry W. Smith/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference forward Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against Eastern Conference guard DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptoers and Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bob Donnan-USA...more
Western Conference guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
John Legend performs during halftime. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against Western Conference guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Western Conference forward Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Eastern Conference forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is introduced. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce talks with Jay Z in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robison III competes in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III dunks over Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in the slam dunk contest. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon acts like he is flying a drone to use in his dunk attempt in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. competes in the slam dunk contest. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts in the three-point contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks over DJ Khaled in the slam dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III competes in the slam dunk contest. Ronald Martinez-USA TODAY Sports
Michael B. Jordan performs. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
DJ Khaled and Fat Joe perform. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Celebrities and NBA players try to make baskets to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation in the three-point contest. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots a half court shot to try to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Shaquille O'Neal helps Craig Sager's son Ryan score a basket to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after winning the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden watch at Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson competes during the All-Star Practice. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knick forward Kristaps Porzingis celebrates winning the three-point contes. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas competes in the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
World Team guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets celebrates winning the MVP during the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
World Team guard Buddy Hield of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against U.S. Team center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Rising Stars Challenge. Gerald Herbert-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
U.S. Team center Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets dunks during the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
