NBA All-Star Weekend
Western Conference forward Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over Eastern Conference player Carmelo Anthony in the first half of the NBA All Star Game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks in the first half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Drake and Spike Lee in attendance. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers takes a drink out of the hands of comedian Kevin Hart in the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after being named MVP. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots against Carmelo Anthony in the first half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL players Von Miller (left) and Odell Beckham Jr. in attendance. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors dunks in the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a dunk in the first half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Sting performs at halftime. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as he leaves the court for his last All Star game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine competes in the dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon competes during the dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon dunks over the Magic mascot during the dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine competes in the dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Nash tries to kick flip a ball up to Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond in the dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine competes in the dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon shake hands after the dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine reacts after winning the dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Spike Lee and Drake react during the dunk contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson competes in the three-point contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates with the trophy after winning the three-point contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jon Stewart sits next to Steve Nash during the NBA All Star Saturday Night. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and comedian Kevin Hart react as they participate in a three-point contest. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Clippers player Chris Paul and New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony during the NBA All Star Saturday Night. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Hart reacts before participating in a three-point contest against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns holds his trophy after winning the skills challenge. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Sudeikis with wife Olivia Wilde in attendance during the NBA All Star Saturday Night. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns shoot as they compete in the skills challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves player Andrew Wiggins in attendance during the NBA All Star Saturday Night. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Zach LaVine prepares to shoot the ball as Nikola Jokic defends in front of Kristaps Porzingis in the first half during the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wiggins attempts to shoot the ball as Jabari Parker and Karl-Anthony Towns defend in the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Zach LaVine holds up his trophy after being announced the most valuable player after the Rising Stars Challenge. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
USA celebrity head coach Kevin Hart and Canada celebrity head coach Drake are interviewed by Sage Steele after the All-Star celebrity game. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
USA player Jason Sudeikis drbbles the ball during the All-Star celebrity game. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Win Butler is interviewed by Sage Steele after being named MVP of the All-Star celebrity game. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Hart drives past Canada players Stephan James and Tammy Sutton-Brown during the All-Star celebrity game. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
Canada celebrity head coach Drake reacts as USA celebrity head coach Kevin Hart comes onto the floor as a player during the All-Star celebrity game. Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports
