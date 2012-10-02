Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 2, 2012 | 10:25am EDT

NBA player portraits

<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Miami Heat forward LeBron James poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Miami Heat forward LeBron James poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
1 / 20
<p>Metta World Peace poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Metta World Peace poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Metta World Peace poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 20
<p>Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
3 / 20
<p>Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard jokes as he poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard jokes as he poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard jokes as he poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 20
<p>Chicago Bulls forward Vladimir Radmanovic of Serbia reads over a script for a video he was shooting during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Chicago Bulls forward Vladimir Radmanovic of Serbia reads over a script for a video he was shooting during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Chicago Bulls forward Vladimir Radmanovic of Serbia reads over a script for a video he was shooting during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
5 / 20
<p>Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 20
<p>Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
7 / 20
<p>Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose wears an Irish golfing hat during the taping of an announcement to be played at upcoming home games during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose wears an Irish golfing hat during the taping of an announcement to be played at upcoming home games during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose wears an Irish golfing hat during the taping of an announcement to be played at upcoming home games during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
8 / 20
<p>Chicago Bulls point guard Nate Robinson sneaks behind Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during a a photo session during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Chicago Bulls point guard Nate Robinson sneaks behind Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during a a photo session during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Chicago Bulls point guard Nate Robinson sneaks behind Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during a a photo session during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
9 / 20
<p>Lakers Steve Nash of Canada smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Lakers Steve Nash of Canada smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Lakers Steve Nash of Canada smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 20
<p>LeBron James listens to a question during a media day interview at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

LeBron James listens to a question during a media day interview at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

LeBron James listens to a question during a media day interview at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
11 / 20
<p>New center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

New center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

New center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
13 / 20
<p>Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
14 / 20
<p>Chris Bosh poses for a portrait during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Chris Bosh poses for a portrait during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Chris Bosh poses for a portrait during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
15 / 20
<p>LeBron James jokingly strikes a pose as teammate Ray Allen prepares to be the photographer's next subject during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

LeBron James jokingly strikes a pose as teammate Ray Allen prepares to be the photographer's next subject during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

LeBron James jokingly strikes a pose as teammate Ray Allen prepares to be the photographer's next subject during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
16 / 20
<p>Miami Heat guard Ray Allen poses during the team's media day in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Miami Heat guard Ray Allen poses during the team's media day in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Miami Heat guard Ray Allen poses during the team's media day in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
17 / 20
<p>Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 20
<p>Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Lakers new guard Steve Nash of Canada poses during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Lakers new guard Steve Nash of Canada poses during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Lakers new guard Steve Nash of Canada poses during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of Ryder Cup

Best of Ryder Cup

Next Slideshows

Best of Ryder Cup

Best of Ryder Cup

Europe takes on America in the Ryder Cup.

Oct 01 2012
Controversial Packers loss

Controversial Packers loss

A contentious call by replacement referees awarded a controversial final-play touchdown to the Seattle Seahawks, who beat the Green Bay Packers 14-12.

Sep 25 2012
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

The world's top tennis players face off in New York.

Sep 11 2012
From the battlefield to center court

From the battlefield to center court

Ryan McIntosh, who lost his leg in Afghanistan, is a ballboy at the U.S. Open.

Sep 07 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast