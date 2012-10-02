NBA player portraits
Miami Heat forward LeBron James poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Metta World Peace poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard jokes as he poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chicago Bulls forward Vladimir Radmanovic of Serbia reads over a script for a video he was shooting during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade poses during the team's media day in Miami, Florida, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose wears an Irish golfing hat during the taping of an announcement to be played at upcoming home games during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls point guard Nate Robinson sneaks behind Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah during a a photo session during media day in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Lakers Steve Nash of Canada smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LeBron James listens to a question during a media day interview at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
New center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah gestures during media day for their upcoming NBA basketball season in Deerfield, Illinois, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chris Bosh poses for a portrait during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
LeBron James jokingly strikes a pose as teammate Ray Allen prepares to be the photographer's next subject during media day at the Miami Heat's home arena in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Miami Heat guard Ray Allen poses during the team's media day in Miami, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard poses for a photo during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard poses for photos during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lakers new guard Steve Nash of Canada poses during NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
