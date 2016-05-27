NBA playoff action
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles the ball around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant in game five. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook dribbles the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry defends in game five. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots during game five. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and guard J.R. Smith and center Tristan Thompson battle with Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan for a loose ball during game five. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson and forward Kevin Love and Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas go for a rebound in game five. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook reacts in front of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during game four. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry jumps over a diving Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook during the second half in game four. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook celebrates with a fan after scoring during the second half against the Golden State Warriors in game four. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James collides with Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll during the first quarter in game four. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Drake celebrates after the Raptors scored a basket in their 105-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and guard Cameron Payne celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game four. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr react on the bench during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James gets tangled up with Toronto Raptors center Bismack Biyombo during the third quarter in game one. The Cavs won 115-84. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston defends during the second quarter in game three. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, guard Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr argue with official Tony Brothers during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dion Waiters saves the ball in front of Golden State Warriors forward Brandon Rush and center Marreese Speights during the second half in game three. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Serge Ibaka dunks over Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli during the first quarter in game three. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts beside Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson after a dunk in the second quarter in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross and forward Luis Scola watch from the bench during the fourth quarter against Cleveland in game one. The Cavs won 115-84. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes during the fourth quarter in game one. The Thunder defeated the Warriors 108-102. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook after colliding on a play during the second quarter in game one. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving drives between Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and forward James Johnson in the first quarter in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter in game two. The Warriors defeated the Thunder 118-91. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors fans in Jurassic Park cheer outside the arena prior to the Raptors playing Cleveland in game three. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant and guard Dion Waiters defend during the second quarter in game three. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James battles for a ball with Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the fourth quarter in game four. The Toronto Raptors won 105-99. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls for traveling as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook calls for a timeout during the fourth quarter in game one. The Thunder defeated the Warriors 108-102. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Love defend Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph in the third quarter in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gains control of a loose ball next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson and guard Russell Westbrook in the third quarter in game two. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in game one. The Thunder defeated the Warriors 108-102. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
