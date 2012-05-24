Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 24, 2012 | 3:55pm EDT

NBA playoffs

<p>Philadelphia 76ers small forward Andre Iguodala hits Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce in the head in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semi-final in Philadelphia May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Andre Iguodala hits Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce in the head in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semi-final in Philadelphia May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Andre Iguodala hits Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce in the head in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semi-final in Philadelphia May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
1 / 45
<p>Courtside fans react as Los Angeles Clippers point guard Eric Bledsoe dives into the crowd during Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Courtside fans react as Los Angeles Clippers point guard Eric Bledsoe dives into the crowd during Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Courtside fans react as Los Angeles Clippers point guard Eric Bledsoe dives into the crowd during Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 45
<p>Indiana Pacers' Leandro Barbosa drives to the net on Miami Heat's Shane Battier during Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference second round series in Miami, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Indiana Pacers' Leandro Barbosa drives to the net on Miami Heat's Shane Battier during Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference second round series in Miami, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Indiana Pacers' Leandro Barbosa drives to the net on Miami Heat's Shane Battier during Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference second round series in Miami, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
3 / 45
<p>Los Angeles Clippers' Nick Young crashes into the bench during Game 6 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Clippers' Nick Young crashes into the bench during Game 6 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Los Angeles Clippers' Nick Young crashes into the bench during Game 6 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 45
<p>Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook lies on the court next to fans after slipping in the final seconds of the first half of Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook lies on the court next to fans after slipping in the final seconds of the first half of Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012....more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook lies on the court next to fans after slipping in the final seconds of the first half of Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 45
<p>Former Philadelphia 76er great Allen Iverson acknowledges cheers from fans as he brings out the game ball ahead of the 76ers game against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference series in Philadelphia, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

Former Philadelphia 76er great Allen Iverson acknowledges cheers from fans as he brings out the game ball ahead of the 76ers game against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference series in Philadelphia, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Former Philadelphia 76er great Allen Iverson acknowledges cheers from fans as he brings out the game ball ahead of the 76ers game against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference series in Philadelphia, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
6 / 45
<p>Miami Heat's Norris Cole and Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison collide at mid court in the third quarter during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference series in Miami, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Miami Heat's Norris Cole and Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison collide at mid court in the third quarter during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference series in Miami, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Miami Heat's Norris Cole and Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison collide at mid court in the third quarter during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference series in Miami, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
7 / 45
<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Metta World Peace takes a dive against the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their Western Conference series in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Lakers' Metta World Peace takes a dive against the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their Western Conference series in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers' Metta World Peace takes a dive against the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their Western Conference series in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 45
<p>Boston Celtics' Rajon Rondo goes up for a shot in front of Philadelphia 76ers' Lavoy Allen during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series in Boston, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Boston Celtics' Rajon Rondo goes up for a shot in front of Philadelphia 76ers' Lavoy Allen during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series in Boston, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Boston Celtics' Rajon Rondo goes up for a shot in front of Philadelphia 76ers' Lavoy Allen during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series in Boston, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
9 / 45
<p>Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant goes between Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol in the first quarter during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant goes between Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol in the first quarter during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant goes between Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol in the first quarter during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 45
<p>Los Angeles Lakers small forward Metta World Peace is charged with a flagrant foul 1 on Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha in the first half during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney </p>

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Metta World Peace is charged with a flagrant foul 1 on Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha in the first half during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2012....more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Metta World Peace is charged with a flagrant foul 1 on Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha in the first half during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Close
11 / 45
<p>Boston Celtics' Mickael Pietrus bumps chests with teammate Paul Pierce (34) during a time out against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series in Boston, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Boston Celtics' Mickael Pietrus bumps chests with teammate Paul Pierce (34) during a time out against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series in Boston, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Boston Celtics' Mickael Pietrus bumps chests with teammate Paul Pierce (34) during a time out against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series in Boston, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
12 / 45
<p>Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (top) contests a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Shawn Marion during the first half of Game 1 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney</p>

Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (top) contests a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Shawn Marion during the first half of Game 1 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (top) contests a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Shawn Marion during the first half of Game 1 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Close
13 / 45
<p>Chicago Bulls' Luol Deng (9) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Jrue Holiday (11) during the first half of Game 5 in their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Chicago Bulls' Luol Deng (9) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Jrue Holiday (11) during the first half of Game 5 in their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chicago Bulls' Luol Deng (9) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Jrue Holiday (11) during the first half of Game 5 in their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 45
<p>Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) fouls Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faried (34) as Lakers Jordan Hill (top) defends late in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) fouls Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faried (34) as Lakers Jordan Hill (top) defends late in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) fouls Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faried (34) as Lakers Jordan Hill (top) defends late in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 45
<p>Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden (L) pressures Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry as center Brendan Haywood and forward Serge Ibaka are near during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Dallas, Texas May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden (L) pressures Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry as center Brendan Haywood and forward Serge Ibaka are near during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Dallas, Texas May 5,...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden (L) pressures Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry as center Brendan Haywood and forward Serge Ibaka are near during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Dallas, Texas May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
16 / 45
<p>Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) is grabbed by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) is grabbed by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) is grabbed by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 45
<p>Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 45
<p>Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (C) goes to the basket between Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver (L) and Omer Asik during the second half of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (C) goes to the basket between Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver (L) and Omer Asik during the second half of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (C) goes to the basket between Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver (L) and Omer Asik during the second half of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 45
<p>Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo chases down the ball as time expires on the clock during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo chases down the ball as time expires on the clock during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo chases down the ball as time expires on the clock during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
20 / 45
<p>Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 45
<p>New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (front) reaches for a loose ball as Miami Heat's LeBron James guards him in the second quarter of the Knicks' win in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (front) reaches for a loose ball as Miami Heat's LeBron James guards him in the second quarter of the Knicks' win in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (front) reaches for a loose ball as Miami Heat's LeBron James guards him in the second quarter of the Knicks' win in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 45
<p>Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (C) drives to the basket between Atlanta Hawks forward Marvin Williams (L) and guard Kirk Hinrich during the first quarter of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (C) drives to the basket between Atlanta Hawks forward Marvin Williams (L) and guard Kirk Hinrich during the first quarter of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (C) drives to the basket between Atlanta Hawks forward Marvin Williams (L) and guard Kirk Hinrich during the first quarter of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 45
<p>Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) dunks over Atlanta Hawks guard Kirk Hinrich (6) and forward Josh Smith (5) in the first half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Playoffs basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) dunks over Atlanta Hawks guard Kirk Hinrich (6) and forward Josh Smith (5) in the first half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Playoffs basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tami...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) dunks over Atlanta Hawks guard Kirk Hinrich (6) and forward Josh Smith (5) in the first half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Playoffs basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
24 / 45
<p>New York Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire shoots between Miami Heat defenders Chris Bosh (R) and LeBron James in the third quarter of Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

New York Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire shoots between Miami Heat defenders Chris Bosh (R) and LeBron James in the third quarter of Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

New York Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire shoots between Miami Heat defenders Chris Bosh (R) and LeBron James in the third quarter of Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
25 / 45
<p>Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith leans against the scorers' table as time expires on the clock giving them the win against the Boston Celtics during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith leans against the scorers' table as time expires on the clock giving them the win against the Boston Celtics during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012....more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith leans against the scorers' table as time expires on the clock giving them the win against the Boston Celtics during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
26 / 45
<p>Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem (L) and Terrel Harris (2nd L) steal the ball from Boston Celtics' Ryan Hollins (back R) as Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers runs in on the play in the first half of their game at TD Garden in Boston, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem (L) and Terrel Harris (2nd L) steal the ball from Boston Celtics' Ryan Hollins (back R) as Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers runs in on the play in the first half of their game at TD Garden in Boston, April 24, 2012....more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem (L) and Terrel Harris (2nd L) steal the ball from Boston Celtics' Ryan Hollins (back R) as Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers runs in on the play in the first half of their game at TD Garden in Boston, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
27 / 45
<p>Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol (16) is guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (L) and guard Ty Lawson (R) in the first quarter during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol (16) is guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (L) and guard Ty Lawson (R) in the first quarter during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012....more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol (16) is guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (L) and guard Ty Lawson (R) in the first quarter during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
28 / 45
<p>Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) goes for a layup as Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady (1) and forward Al Horford (15) defend during Game 5 in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) goes for a layup as Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady (1) and forward Al Horford (15) defend during Game 5 in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) goes for a layup as Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady (1) and forward Al Horford (15) defend during Game 5 in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
29 / 45
<p>Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (R) scores past New York Knicks power forward Amare Stoudemire (L) and Tyson Chandler (C) in the first quarter during Game 1 of their first round playoff in Miami, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (R) scores past New York Knicks power forward Amare Stoudemire (L) and Tyson Chandler (C) in the first quarter during Game 1 of their first round playoff in Miami, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (R) scores past New York Knicks power forward Amare Stoudemire (L) and Tyson Chandler (C) in the first quarter during Game 1 of their first round playoff in Miami, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
30 / 45
<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (R) fights for a loose ball with Denver Nuggets' Kenneth Faried during Game 1 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (R) fights for a loose ball with Denver Nuggets' Kenneth Faried during Game 1 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (R) fights for a loose ball with Denver Nuggets' Kenneth Faried during Game 1 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
31 / 45
<p>New York Knicks' Baron Davis (C) lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates, after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. Davis was carried off the floor on a stretcher. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New York Knicks' Baron Davis (C) lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates, after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

New York Knicks' Baron Davis (C) lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates, after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. Davis was carried off the floor on a stretcher. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
32 / 45
<p>Denver Nuggets Al Harrington wears a facemask to protect his broken nose while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Denver Nuggets Al Harrington wears a facemask to protect his broken nose while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Denver Nuggets Al Harrington wears a facemask to protect his broken nose while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
33 / 45
<p>San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (2nd L) defends against Utah Jazz guard Devin Harris (C) as guard Tony Parker (L), forward Boris Diaw (2nd R) and guard Daniel Green watch during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (2nd L) defends against Utah Jazz guard Devin Harris (C) as guard Tony Parker (L), forward Boris Diaw (2nd R) and guard Daniel Green watch during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (2nd L) defends against Utah Jazz guard Devin Harris (C) as guard Tony Parker (L), forward Boris Diaw (2nd R) and guard Daniel Green watch during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
34 / 45
<p>Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (top) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guards Chris Paul (L) and Randy Foye (R) during the second half of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinal playoffs in Memphis, Tennessee May 2, 2012. The Grizzlies won the game. REUTERS/Lance Murphey </p>

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (top) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guards Chris Paul (L) and Randy Foye (R) during the second half of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinal playoffs in Memphis, Tennessee May 2, 2012. The...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (top) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guards Chris Paul (L) and Randy Foye (R) during the second half of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinal playoffs in Memphis, Tennessee May 2, 2012. The Grizzlies won the game. REUTERS/Lance Murphey

Close
35 / 45
<p>Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (L) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder's Nick Collison (4) during the first half of Game 2 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney</p>

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (L) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder's Nick Collison (4) during the first half of Game 2 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (L) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder's Nick Collison (4) during the first half of Game 2 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Close
36 / 45
<p>New York Knicks' Baron Davis lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. Davis was carried off the floor on a stretcher. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New York Knicks' Baron Davis lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

New York Knicks' Baron Davis lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. Davis was carried off the floor on a stretcher. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
37 / 45
<p>San Antonio Spurs guard Stephen Jackson (R) drives on Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephen Jackson (R) drives on Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Thursday, May 24, 2012

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephen Jackson (R) drives on Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
38 / 45
<p>Pictures of Miami Heat players Chris Bosh (L) and LeBron James are shown in the stands as the Heat met the New York Knicks during Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Pictures of Miami Heat players Chris Bosh (L) and LeBron James are shown in the stands as the Heat met the New York Knicks during Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Pictures of Miami Heat players Chris Bosh (L) and LeBron James are shown in the stands as the Heat met the New York Knicks during Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
39 / 45
<p>Atlanta Hawks forward Al Horford (15) dunks past Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen (20), and forward Kevin Garnett (5) during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. At left is Atlanta Hawks Jeff Teague. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Atlanta Hawks forward Al Horford (15) dunks past Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen (20), and forward Kevin Garnett (5) during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. At left is Atlanta Hawks...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Atlanta Hawks forward Al Horford (15) dunks past Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen (20), and forward Kevin Garnett (5) during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. At left is Atlanta Hawks Jeff Teague. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
40 / 45
<p>Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady falls on his back during play against the Boston Celtics in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady falls on his back during play against the Boston Celtics in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady falls on his back during play against the Boston Celtics in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
41 / 45
<p>Chicago Bulls center Omer Asik (3) shoots under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers forward Elton Brand (42) and center Spencer Hawes (obscured) during Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Philadelphia, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

Chicago Bulls center Omer Asik (3) shoots under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers forward Elton Brand (42) and center Spencer Hawes (obscured) during Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Philadelphia, May 6, 2012....more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Chicago Bulls center Omer Asik (3) shoots under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers forward Elton Brand (42) and center Spencer Hawes (obscured) during Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Philadelphia, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
42 / 45
<p>Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) has the ball taken away by Denver Nuggets shooting guard Arron Afflalo (L) during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) has the ball taken away by Denver Nuggets shooting guard Arron Afflalo (L) during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) has the ball taken away by Denver Nuggets shooting guard Arron Afflalo (L) during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
43 / 45
<p>San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (front) collides with Utah Jazz center Al Jefferson as guard Devin Harris (R) watches during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (front) collides with Utah Jazz center Al Jefferson as guard Devin Harris (R) watches during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike...more

Thursday, May 24, 2012

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (front) collides with Utah Jazz center Al Jefferson as guard Devin Harris (R) watches during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
44 / 45
<p>Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, May 24, 2012

Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

May 21 2012
Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the London Olympics is lit in Athens.

May 17 2012
To the Olympics with mom

To the Olympics with mom

Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete to qualify for London, will be taking her mother Marcelina along to the Olympic Games.

May 17 2012
Olympic portraits

Olympic portraits

Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson captures portraits of U.S. athletes headed to the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

May 16 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast