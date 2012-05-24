NBA playoffs
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Andre Iguodala hits Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce in the head in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semi-final in Philadelphia May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Andre Iguodala hits Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce in the head in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semi-final in Philadelphia May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Courtside fans react as Los Angeles Clippers point guard Eric Bledsoe dives into the crowd during Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Courtside fans react as Los Angeles Clippers point guard Eric Bledsoe dives into the crowd during Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Indiana Pacers' Leandro Barbosa drives to the net on Miami Heat's Shane Battier during Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference second round series in Miami, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Indiana Pacers' Leandro Barbosa drives to the net on Miami Heat's Shane Battier during Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference second round series in Miami, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Los Angeles Clippers' Nick Young crashes into the bench during Game 6 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Clippers' Nick Young crashes into the bench during Game 6 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook lies on the court next to fans after slipping in the final seconds of the first half of Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012....more
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook lies on the court next to fans after slipping in the final seconds of the first half of Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Former Philadelphia 76er great Allen Iverson acknowledges cheers from fans as he brings out the game ball ahead of the 76ers game against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference series in Philadelphia, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim...more
Former Philadelphia 76er great Allen Iverson acknowledges cheers from fans as he brings out the game ball ahead of the 76ers game against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference series in Philadelphia, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Miami Heat's Norris Cole and Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison collide at mid court in the third quarter during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference series in Miami, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Miami Heat's Norris Cole and Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison collide at mid court in the third quarter during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference series in Miami, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Los Angeles Lakers' Metta World Peace takes a dive against the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their Western Conference series in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers' Metta World Peace takes a dive against the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their Western Conference series in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boston Celtics' Rajon Rondo goes up for a shot in front of Philadelphia 76ers' Lavoy Allen during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series in Boston, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Boston Celtics' Rajon Rondo goes up for a shot in front of Philadelphia 76ers' Lavoy Allen during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series in Boston, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant goes between Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol in the first quarter during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant goes between Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol in the first quarter during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Metta World Peace is charged with a flagrant foul 1 on Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha in the first half during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2012....more
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Metta World Peace is charged with a flagrant foul 1 on Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Thabo Sefolosha in the first half during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
Boston Celtics' Mickael Pietrus bumps chests with teammate Paul Pierce (34) during a time out against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series in Boston, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica...more
Boston Celtics' Mickael Pietrus bumps chests with teammate Paul Pierce (34) during a time out against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series in Boston, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (top) contests a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Shawn Marion during the first half of Game 1 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (top) contests a shot by Dallas Mavericks' Shawn Marion during the first half of Game 1 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
Chicago Bulls' Luol Deng (9) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Jrue Holiday (11) during the first half of Game 5 in their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago Bulls' Luol Deng (9) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Jrue Holiday (11) during the first half of Game 5 in their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) fouls Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faried (34) as Lakers Jordan Hill (top) defends late in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) fouls Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faried (34) as Lakers Jordan Hill (top) defends late in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden (L) pressures Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry as center Brendan Haywood and forward Serge Ibaka are near during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Dallas, Texas May 5,...more
Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden (L) pressures Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry as center Brendan Haywood and forward Serge Ibaka are near during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Dallas, Texas May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) is grabbed by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (L) is grabbed by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (C) goes to the basket between Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver (L) and Omer Asik during the second half of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (C) goes to the basket between Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver (L) and Omer Asik during the second half of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Chicago, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo chases down the ball as time expires on the clock during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo chases down the ball as time expires on the clock during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (front) reaches for a loose ball as Miami Heat's LeBron James guards him in the second quarter of the Knicks' win in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (front) reaches for a loose ball as Miami Heat's LeBron James guards him in the second quarter of the Knicks' win in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (C) drives to the basket between Atlanta Hawks forward Marvin Williams (L) and guard Kirk Hinrich during the first quarter of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian...more
Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (C) drives to the basket between Atlanta Hawks forward Marvin Williams (L) and guard Kirk Hinrich during the first quarter of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) dunks over Atlanta Hawks guard Kirk Hinrich (6) and forward Josh Smith (5) in the first half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Playoffs basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tami...more
Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) dunks over Atlanta Hawks guard Kirk Hinrich (6) and forward Josh Smith (5) in the first half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Playoffs basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
New York Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire shoots between Miami Heat defenders Chris Bosh (R) and LeBron James in the third quarter of Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity more
New York Knicks forward Amare Stoudemire shoots between Miami Heat defenders Chris Bosh (R) and LeBron James in the third quarter of Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith leans against the scorers' table as time expires on the clock giving them the win against the Boston Celtics during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012....more
Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith leans against the scorers' table as time expires on the clock giving them the win against the Boston Celtics during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem (L) and Terrel Harris (2nd L) steal the ball from Boston Celtics' Ryan Hollins (back R) as Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers runs in on the play in the first half of their game at TD Garden in Boston, April 24, 2012....more
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem (L) and Terrel Harris (2nd L) steal the ball from Boston Celtics' Ryan Hollins (back R) as Miami Heat's Mario Chalmers runs in on the play in the first half of their game at TD Garden in Boston, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol (16) is guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (L) and guard Ty Lawson (R) in the first quarter during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012....more
Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol (16) is guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (L) and guard Ty Lawson (R) in the first quarter during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) goes for a layup as Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady (1) and forward Al Horford (15) defend during Game 5 in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami...more
Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) goes for a layup as Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady (1) and forward Al Horford (15) defend during Game 5 in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (R) scores past New York Knicks power forward Amare Stoudemire (L) and Tyson Chandler (C) in the first quarter during Game 1 of their first round playoff in Miami, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity more
Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (R) scores past New York Knicks power forward Amare Stoudemire (L) and Tyson Chandler (C) in the first quarter during Game 1 of their first round playoff in Miami, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (R) fights for a loose ball with Denver Nuggets' Kenneth Faried during Game 1 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (R) fights for a loose ball with Denver Nuggets' Kenneth Faried during Game 1 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Knicks' Baron Davis (C) lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates, after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference...more
New York Knicks' Baron Davis (C) lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates, after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. Davis was carried off the floor on a stretcher. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Denver Nuggets Al Harrington wears a facemask to protect his broken nose while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Denver Nuggets Al Harrington wears a facemask to protect his broken nose while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs in Denver May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (2nd L) defends against Utah Jazz guard Devin Harris (C) as guard Tony Parker (L), forward Boris Diaw (2nd R) and guard Daniel Green watch during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff...more
San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (2nd L) defends against Utah Jazz guard Devin Harris (C) as guard Tony Parker (L), forward Boris Diaw (2nd R) and guard Daniel Green watch during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (top) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guards Chris Paul (L) and Randy Foye (R) during the second half of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinal playoffs in Memphis, Tennessee May 2, 2012. The...more
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (top) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guards Chris Paul (L) and Randy Foye (R) during the second half of Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinal playoffs in Memphis, Tennessee May 2, 2012. The Grizzlies won the game. REUTERS/Lance Murphey
Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (L) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder's Nick Collison (4) during the first half of Game 2 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (L) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder's Nick Collison (4) during the first half of Game 2 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff series in Oklahoma City April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
New York Knicks' Baron Davis lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff...more
New York Knicks' Baron Davis lies on the floor surrounded by his teammates after suffering a right knee injury while driving towards the basket in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series in New York, May 6, 2012. Davis was carried off the floor on a stretcher. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephen Jackson (R) drives on Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephen Jackson (R) drives on Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap during the second half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Pictures of Miami Heat players Chris Bosh (L) and LeBron James are shown in the stands as the Heat met the New York Knicks during Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity more
Pictures of Miami Heat players Chris Bosh (L) and LeBron James are shown in the stands as the Heat met the New York Knicks during Game 2 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, Florida April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Atlanta Hawks forward Al Horford (15) dunks past Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen (20), and forward Kevin Garnett (5) during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. At left is Atlanta Hawks...more
Atlanta Hawks forward Al Horford (15) dunks past Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen (20), and forward Kevin Garnett (5) during Game 5 in the second half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 8, 2012. At left is Atlanta Hawks Jeff Teague. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady falls on his back during play against the Boston Celtics in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Atlanta Hawks guard Tracy McGrady falls on his back during play against the Boston Celtics in the first half of their Eastern Conference playoffs game in Atlanta, Georgia May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Chicago Bulls center Omer Asik (3) shoots under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers forward Elton Brand (42) and center Spencer Hawes (obscured) during Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Philadelphia, May 6, 2012....more
Chicago Bulls center Omer Asik (3) shoots under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers forward Elton Brand (42) and center Spencer Hawes (obscured) during Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in Philadelphia, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) has the ball taken away by Denver Nuggets shooting guard Arron Afflalo (L) during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) has the ball taken away by Denver Nuggets shooting guard Arron Afflalo (L) during Game 5 of their first round Western Conference playoff game in Los Angeles, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (front) collides with Utah Jazz center Al Jefferson as guard Devin Harris (R) watches during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike...more
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (front) collides with Utah Jazz center Al Jefferson as guard Devin Harris (R) watches during the first half of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in San Antonio, Texas May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Week in sports
A look at our top sports images of the past week.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the London Olympics is lit in Athens.
To the Olympics with mom
Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete to qualify for London, will be taking her mother Marcelina along to the Olympic Games.
Olympic portraits
Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson captures portraits of U.S. athletes headed to the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.