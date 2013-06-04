Edition:
NBA playoffs

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James celebrates with the Eastern Conference championship trophy as he stands with Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen after they defeated the Indiana Pacers during Game 7 of their Eastern Conference playoff in Miami, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Indiana Pacers' David West battles to the basket against Miami Heat's LeBron James and Ray Allen in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Final series in Indianapolis, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith</p>

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade runs into the defense of Indiana Pacers' Roy Hibbert and Paul George in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Final series in Indianapolis, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith</p>

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James hangs on the rim after slam dunking against the Indiana Pacers during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference final in Miami, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade leaps over Indiana Pacers' George Hill and Heat's Norris Cole during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference final in Miami, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James drives through the defense of Indiana Pacers' Paul George and David West on his way to making the game-winning lay-up in overtime during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference final in Miami, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker loses the ball as he drives to the basket on Golden State Warriors guard Jarrett Jack, as Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) and forward Carl Landry watch, during their Western Conference quarterfinal playoffs in San Antonio, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>New York Knicks' J.R. Smith leaps as he shoots and is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Sam Young, as Pacers' David West watches, with less than one second remaining in the first half in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference series in New York, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler as the Heat's Chris Andersen and the Bulls' Taj Gibson look on during the first half of Game 4 in their Eastern Conference semi-final in Chicago, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan and Golden State Warriors' Andrew Bogut fight for position on a rebound during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final in Oakland, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>New York Knicks center Tyson Chandler and forward Iman Shumpert tie up Indiana Pacers David West during their Eastern Conference second round playoff in Indianapolis, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith</p>

<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker fights for the ball with Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson and Carl Landry during their Western Conference semi-final in Oakland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>From L to R: Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah, Miami Heat center Chris Bosh, Heat forward LeBron James and Bulls forward Taj Gibson fight for the rebound during Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals in Chicago, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>Miami Heat's Chris Bosh passes over Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah during Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff in Miami, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant falls to the floor against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen in the final moments in the second half of their Game 2 Western Conference semi-final in Oklahoma City, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Waugh</p>

<p>Indiana Pacers guard D.J. Augustin drives for a lay-up between New York Knicks forward Chris Copeland and guard Jason Kidd in the second quarter of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals in New York, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Boston Celtics' Jeff Green falls over New York Knicks' Tyson Chandler after driving to the basket during the second half of Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series in Boston, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Golden State Warriors' Carl Landry is fouled by Denver Nuggets' Wilson Chandler during Game 6 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff in Oakland, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Oklahoma City Thunder guard DeAndre Liggins defends against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half in Game 5 of their Western Conference series in Oklahoma City, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Waugh</p>

<p>Los Angeles Clippers' Lamar Odom and Memphis Grizzlies' Zach Randolph fight for a loose ball during Game 5 of their Western Conference Quarterfinals in Los Angeles, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>San Antonio Spurs Tony Parker goes up to score against Los Angeles Lakers Andrew Goudelock during Game 4 of their Western Conference Quarterfinals in Los Angeles, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>San Antonio Spurs Tony Parker is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers Jordon Hill as he goes up to score against Los Angeles Lakers Darius Morris during Game 3 of their Western Conference Quarterfinals in Los Angeles, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' MarShon Brooks and Brook Lopez during the second half of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in Chicago, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Miami Heat power forward Chris Andersen and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Ekpe Udoh and teammate forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute watch the rebound during Game 3 of their first round playoff series in Milwaukee, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James throws the ball between his legs to keep it in play as the Heat met the Milwaukee Bucks during their first round playoff series in Miami, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

