Pictures | Tue Jun 24, 2014

NBA's highest-paid

1: Kobe Bryant is the highest-paid player in the NBA, according to Forbes. The Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard earns a total of $64.5 million, consisting of his salary of $30.5 million and endorsement deals worth $34 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
2: LeBron James is second with total earnings of $61.1 million, consisting of $19.1 million in salary and $42 million in endorsements. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

3: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose is third with $38.6 million, consisting of $17.6 million in salary and $21 million in endorsements. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

4: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant earns $31.8 million, consisting of $17.8 million in salary and $14 million worth of endorsements. REUTERS/Bill Waugh

5: Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade earns $30.7 million, consisting of $18.7 million in salary and $12 million worth of endorsements. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

6: New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony earns $30.4 million, consisting of $21.4 million in salary and $9 million in endorsements. REUTERS/Mike Segar

7: New York Knicks power forward Amar'e Stoudemire earns $28.2 million, consisting of $21.7 million in salary and $6.5 million in endorsements. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

8: Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard earns $26.5 million, consisting of his salary of $20.5 million and endorsements worth $6 million. REUTERS/Richard Carson

9: Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki earns a total of $23.2 million, consisting of $22.7 million and $500,000 in endorsements. REUTERS/Mike Stone

10: Los Angeles Clippers Chris Paul earns a total of $22.7 million, consisting of $18.7 million in salary and $4 million in endorsements. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

