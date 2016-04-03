Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Apr 3, 2016 | 3:26pm EDT

NCAA Final Four

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kenny Williams react after the game against the Syracuse Orange. North Carolina won 83-66. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kenny Williams react after the game against the Syracuse Orange. North Carolina won 83-66. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kenny Williams react after the game against the Syracuse Orange. North Carolina won 83-66. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 24
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) and guard Malachi Richardson (23) during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) and guard Malachi Richardson (23) during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) and guard Malachi Richardson (23) during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 24
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) loses the ball between Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) and forward Tyler Roberson (21) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) loses the ball between Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) and forward Tyler Roberson (21) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) loses the ball between Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) and forward Tyler Roberson (21) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 24
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Joel James (42) and Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) go for a loose ball during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Joel James (42) and Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) go for a loose ball during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Joel James (42) and Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) go for a loose ball during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 24
Syracuse Orange guard Malachi Richardson (23) shoots defended by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) and Marcus Paige (5) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse Orange guard Malachi Richardson (23) shoots defended by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) and Marcus Paige (5) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Syracuse Orange guard Malachi Richardson (23) shoots defended by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) and Marcus Paige (5) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 24
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange guard Malachi Richardson (23) during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange guard Malachi Richardson (23) during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange guard Malachi Richardson (23) during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 24
Syracuse Orange forward Michael Gbinije (0) shoots the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse Orange forward Michael Gbinije (0) shoots the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Syracuse Orange forward Michael Gbinije (0) shoots the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 24
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) battles for the ball with Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Roberson (21) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) battles for the ball with Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Roberson (21) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) battles for the ball with Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Roberson (21) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 24
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) grabs a rebound against Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) grabs a rebound against Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) grabs a rebound against Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 24
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) dunks the ball against Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) during the first half. Chirs Steppig/NCAA Photos/Pool Photo via USA TODAYSports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) dunks the ball against Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) during the first half. Chirs Steppig/NCAA Photos/Pool Photo via USA TODAYSports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) dunks the ball against Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) during the first half. Chirs Steppig/NCAA Photos/Pool Photo via USA TODAYSports
Close
10 / 24
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Syracuse Orange forward Michael Gbinije (0) during the first half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Syracuse Orange forward Michael Gbinije (0) during the first half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Syracuse Orange forward Michael Gbinije (0) during the first half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 24
Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Woodard (10) walks off the court after losing to the Villanova Wildcats in their semi-final game. Villanova defeated Oklahoma 95-51. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Woodard (10) walks off the court after losing to the Villanova Wildcats in their semi-final game. Villanova defeated Oklahoma 95-51. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Woodard (10) walks off the court after losing to the Villanova Wildcats in their semi-final game. Villanova defeated Oklahoma 95-51. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 24
Villanova Wildcats guard Phil Booth (5) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners guard Dinjiyl Walker (2) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova Wildcats guard Phil Booth (5) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners guard Dinjiyl Walker (2) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Villanova Wildcats guard Phil Booth (5) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners guard Dinjiyl Walker (2) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 24
Oklahoma Sooners fans react during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners fans react during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Oklahoma Sooners fans react during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 24
Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) reacts with head coach Jay Wright during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) reacts with head coach Jay Wright during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) reacts with head coach Jay Wright during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 24
Oklahoma Sooners forward Ryan Spangler (00) lays the ball up defended by Villanova Wildcats forward Darryl Reynolds (45) and Daniel Ochefu (23) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners forward Ryan Spangler (00) lays the ball up defended by Villanova Wildcats forward Darryl Reynolds (45) and Daniel Ochefu (23) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Oklahoma Sooners forward Ryan Spangler (00) lays the ball up defended by Villanova Wildcats forward Darryl Reynolds (45) and Daniel Ochefu (23) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 24
Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges (25) battles for the ball with Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace (4) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges (25) battles for the ball with Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace (4) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges (25) battles for the ball with Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace (4) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 24
Oklahoma Sooners guard Isaiah Cousins (11) tries to steal the ball from Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners guard Isaiah Cousins (11) tries to steal the ball from Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Oklahoma Sooners guard Isaiah Cousins (11) tries to steal the ball from Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 24
Oklahoma Sooners forward Ryan Spangler (00) battles for a rebound with Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono (15) and guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners forward Ryan Spangler (00) battles for a rebound with Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono (15) and guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Oklahoma Sooners forward Ryan Spangler (00) battles for a rebound with Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono (15) and guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 24
Oklahoma Sooners guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots against Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots against Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Oklahoma Sooners guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots against Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 24
Vice president Joe Biden greets broadcaster Charles Barkley prior to the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Vice president Joe Biden greets broadcaster Charles Barkley prior to the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Vice president Joe Biden greets broadcaster Charles Barkley prior to the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 24
Former President George H.W. Bush in attendance before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Villanova Wildcats. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Former President George H.W. Bush in attendance before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Villanova Wildcats. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Former President George H.W. Bush in attendance before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Villanova Wildcats. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 24
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are interviewed before the game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are interviewed before the game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are interviewed before the game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 24
A general view of the stadium prior to the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A general view of the stadium prior to the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
A general view of the stadium prior to the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

Next Slideshows

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

What Islamic State did and didn't destroy in the ancient Syrian city.

Apr 01 2016
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the month of March.

Apr 01 2016
Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Apr 01 2016
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

Apr 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast