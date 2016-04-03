NCAA Final Four
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kenny Williams react after the game against the Syracuse Orange. North Carolina won 83-66. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) and guard Malachi Richardson (23) during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) loses the ball between Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) and forward Tyler Roberson (21) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Joel James (42) and Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) go for a loose ball during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse Orange guard Malachi Richardson (23) shoots defended by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) and Marcus Paige (5) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange guard Malachi Richardson (23) during the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse Orange forward Michael Gbinije (0) shoots the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) battles for the ball with Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Roberson (21) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) grabs a rebound against Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) dunks the ball against Syracuse Orange center DaJuan Coleman (32) during the first half. Chirs Steppig/NCAA Photos/Pool Photo via USA TODAYSports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Syracuse Orange forward Michael Gbinije (0) during the first half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Woodard (10) walks off the court after losing to the Villanova Wildcats in their semi-final game. Villanova defeated Oklahoma 95-51. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Phil Booth (5) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners guard Dinjiyl Walker (2) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners fans react during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) reacts with head coach Jay Wright during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners forward Ryan Spangler (00) lays the ball up defended by Villanova Wildcats forward Darryl Reynolds (45) and Daniel Ochefu (23) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges (25) battles for the ball with Oklahoma Sooners center Jamuni McNeace (4) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners guard Isaiah Cousins (11) tries to steal the ball from Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners forward Ryan Spangler (00) battles for a rebound with Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono (15) and guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots against Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Vice president Joe Biden greets broadcaster Charles Barkley prior to the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Former President George H.W. Bush in attendance before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Villanova Wildcats. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are interviewed before the game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of the stadium prior to the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
