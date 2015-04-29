Edition:
Nepal hit by devastating earthquake

Jamna Pariar, 22, is comforted by her son after she learnt about the death of her nine-day-old daughter at the Israel Defence Forces field hospital, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she fractured them during Saturday's earthquake, at a hospital in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Local villagers remove debris from their damaged house following Saturday's earthquake at Arugat village, near Gorkha, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A woman cries as she waits near a collapsed house where her son is trapped, as rescue efforts go on in search of victims, after the earthquake in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A local villager removes debris from his damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Arugat village, near town of Gorkha, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Ganesh Giri, 36, mourns next to his wife�s body after it was recovered by the rescue team from a collapsed building, after Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Nepal muslim villagers gather as they wait for relief supply at Dargaon village in Gorkha, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Nepal military personnel try to salvage supply among the debris of a damaged shop at a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake at Arugat village, near Gorkha, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Seejan Tamang, a four-year-old, who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a gurney at a hospital in Kathmandu, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A local villager walks past debris at a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake, at Asslang village, in Gorkha, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Family members cry over the body of one of their family member, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during the cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
People carry a woman as she fainted after performing the last rites of her family members, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during a cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Victims of the earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A boy wades through the water next to the burning pyres of people, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during the cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Local villagers sit inside their makeshift shelter near a devastated area following Saturday's earthquake, at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital in Dhading Besi, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
The body of a woman lies trapped in a collapsed house in Bhaktapur, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Relatives prepare to cremate the body of their family member, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during a cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A boy cries over the body of his father at a cremation ground in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Victims of the earthquake are cremated along a river in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A woman mourns her granddaughter who died in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
People work to rescue trapped people inside a temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A coat and a framed portrait are seen hanging on a cracked wall of a damaged house in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A man walks along collapsed houses in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Indian Army soldiers place an injured woman on a stretcher after she was evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Rescue team members from Nepal, Turkey and China work during a rescue operation to rescue live victims trapped inside a collapsed hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Workers of the German Red Cross (DRK) prepare a load of humanitarian aid in front of an aircraft at Schoenefeld airport outside Berlin, Germany April 27, 2015. The flight will carry around 60 tonnes of supplies for the victims. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A man sits on the rubble of his damaged house in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Nepalese police personnel and volunteers clear the rubble while looking for survivors at the compound of a collapsed temple in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
People ride on buses as traffic is affected by a landslide caused by an earthquake, in Kurintar April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A flower is seen amidst the debris of a collapsed house in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A Nepalese army soldier loses his balance while descending from a mound of rubble during the recovery of a body from a house in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A woman cries as her father's body is prepared for cremation along a river in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A man carries a framed portrait of a relative, which he recovered from the rubble of his house in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A dog sits in front of a mound of rubble of collapsed houses in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Nepalese army personnel clear the debris of a collapsed house as they carry out rescue operations in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
People sit inside their car on open ground to keep safe after an earthquake in Kathmandu, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
People queue in front of a water tanker to fetch water near their makeshift tents in an open ground in Kathmandu, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
People sleep as they wait outside the departure terminal at the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Identification numbers are seen next to dead bodies outside a hospital in Kathmandu, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Airport officers stop Indians from fighting during a queue for an aircraft back to their country outside Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Sniffer dog handler Birgit Ostendorf of Germany's NGO organization International Search and Rescue (ISAR- Germany) prepares her dog 'Cooper' to board their flight to Nepal from Frankfurt airport, Germany April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A statue of an elephant is pictured in the debris of a collapsed temple in Bhaktapur, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
People gather near a collapsed house in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
The body of a victim lies trapped in the debris in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
People sit with their belongings outside a damaged temple in Bashantapur Durbar Square, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Rescue team member works to dig out the trapped body of a woman from a collapsed house in Bhaktapur, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
People gather near the cracks on the road in Bhaktapur, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A boy injured in an earthquake looks out from the window of a hospital as bodies are brought in, in Bhaktapur, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
People search for family members trapped inside collapsed houses in Bhaktapur, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A hand of a woman is pictured after being recovered in Bhaktapur, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A collapsed building is pictured in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A man cries as he walks on the street while passing through a damaged statue of Lord Buddha in Bhaktapur, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A woman's shoe lies among the debris of a collapsed house in Bhaktapur, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
An injured boy is taken to a ward inside a hospital in Siliguri, India, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
People survey a site damaged in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
People carry the body of a victim from a damaged house in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A woman holds the hand of a deceased relative outside a hospital in Kathmandu, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
