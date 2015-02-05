Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 5, 2015 | 10:20am EST

Nepal's month-long festival

A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 20
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 20
A devotee loses her balance as she crosses the Triveni River along with her friends after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee loses her balance as she crosses the Triveni River along with her friends after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A devotee loses her balance as she crosses the Triveni River along with her friends after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 20
Devotees offer prayer as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayer as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Devotees offer prayer as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 20
A devotee offers prayers in the early morning during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers prayers in the early morning during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A devotee offers prayers in the early morning during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 20
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 20
Devotees gather to offer prayers at Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees gather to offer prayers at Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Devotees gather to offer prayers at Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 20
A devotee takes a holy bath in the River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee takes a holy bath in the River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A devotee takes a holy bath in the River Saali in Sankhu on the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 20
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 20
Devotees take a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees take a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Devotees take a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 20
Devotees gather before offering prayers by rolling on the ground during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees gather before offering prayers by rolling on the ground during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Devotees gather before offering prayers by rolling on the ground during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 20
A devotee offers prayer during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers prayer during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A devotee offers prayer during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 20
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
13 / 20
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the street during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 20
A devotee dries her hair after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee dries her hair after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A devotee dries her hair after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 20
A devotee crosses the Triveni River in the early morning as she arrives to offer prayer during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee crosses the Triveni River in the early morning as she arrives to offer prayer during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A devotee crosses the Triveni River in the early morning as she arrives to offer prayer during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 20
A devotee covers her face after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee covers her face after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A devotee covers her face after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 20
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Devotees offer prayer by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 20
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 20
The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
The hand of a devotee is silhouetted as she sits beside a fire to keep warm before taking a holy bath in Saali River on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The Devil's Brigade

The Devil's Brigade

Next Slideshows

The Devil's Brigade

The Devil's Brigade

Members of the WW2 special forces unit, forerunners of the Navy SEALS, receive a Congressional Gold Medal.

Feb 04 2015
Winter soldiers

Winter soldiers

China's military trains in frigid weather to create a soldier for all seasons.

Feb 03 2015
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Civilians in east Ukraine caught amid the increased fighting.

Feb 03 2015
Snow pummels Northeast

Snow pummels Northeast

A huge winter storm slams the northeastern U.S., the region's second snowy blast in less than a week.

Feb 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast