Nepal's month-long Hindu festival
Devotees offer prayers by taking a bath in the Hanumante River, on the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The reflection of devotees is seen in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee is offered a tika from her friend after taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of a devotee wrapped with a bandage are pictured during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers by rolling near the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee sits along the woods of Changu Narayan during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees gather around the fire near the bank of the Triveni River to keep themselves warm after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee prepares to perform religious rituals during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees cross the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees gather while performing religious rituals during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the ground during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Sankhu, Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee smiles as she offers prayers during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man is reflected on the mirror as he recites verses from the holy Swasthani Brata Katha book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees stand near a fire before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar