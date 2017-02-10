Edition:
Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Devotees offer prayers by taking a bath in the Hanumante River, on the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

The reflection of devotees is seen in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
PANAUTI, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A devotee is offered a tika from her friend after taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
PANAUTI, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The feet of a devotee wrapped with a bandage are pictured during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Devotees offer prayers by rolling near the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
PANAUTI, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A devotee sits along the woods of Changu Narayan during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
PANAUTI, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Devotees gather around the fire near the bank of the Triveni River to keep themselves warm after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A devotee prepares to perform religious rituals during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
PANAUTI, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Devotees cross the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Devotees gather while performing religious rituals during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A devotee offers prayers by rolling on the ground during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Sankhu, Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017

A devotee smiles as she offers prayers during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017

A Hindu holy man is reflected on the mirror as he recites verses from the holy Swasthani Brata Katha book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Devotees stand near a fire before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

