Nepal's women-only buses
A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with...more
Passengers hold on to a bar while travelling in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Suraj Shrestha (C), the conductor of a women-only bus, collects the bus fare from a passenger in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women ride a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Suraj Shrestha, the conductor of a women-only bus, stands at the bus door as he waits for women passengers at the bus stand in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A passenger holds a placard that reads "women-only bus service" as she travels in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Seats Reserved for Women is written in Nepali inside a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers travel in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Janak Shrestha, the driver of a women-only bus, smiles as he speaks with a passenger (unseen) in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Celebrating the Epiphany
Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
Last days in Afghanistan
American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.
Christmas in Islamabad
Christmas scenes from a Christian slum in Afghanistan.
End of a coal mine
The final day of work at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.