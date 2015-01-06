Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 6, 2015 | 3:10pm EST

Nepal's women-only buses

A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with four 16-seater buses which will ply a popular east-west route across the city during peak morning and evening hours. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A woman rides a women-only bus as she returns from her college in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. Nepal's capital has introduced women-only buses in an attempt to reduce sexual harassment and groping on public transport. The initiative will start with four 16-seater buses which will ply a popular east-west route across the city during peak morning and evening hours. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 10
Passengers hold on to a bar while travelling in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Passengers hold on to a bar while travelling in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Passengers hold on to a bar while travelling in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 10
Suraj Shrestha (C), the conductor of a women-only bus, collects the bus fare from a passenger in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Suraj Shrestha (C), the conductor of a women-only bus, collects the bus fare from a passenger in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Suraj Shrestha (C), the conductor of a women-only bus, collects the bus fare from a passenger in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 10
Women ride a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Women ride a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Women ride a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 10
Suraj Shrestha, the conductor of a women-only bus, stands at the bus door as he waits for women passengers at the bus stand in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Suraj Shrestha, the conductor of a women-only bus, stands at the bus door as he waits for women passengers at the bus stand in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Suraj Shrestha, the conductor of a women-only bus, stands at the bus door as he waits for women passengers at the bus stand in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 10
A passenger holds a placard that reads "women-only bus service" as she travels in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A passenger holds a placard that reads "women-only bus service" as she travels in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A passenger holds a placard that reads "women-only bus service" as she travels in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 10
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A woman rides a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 10
Seats Reserved for Women is written in Nepali inside a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Seats Reserved for Women is written in Nepali inside a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Seats Reserved for Women is written in Nepali inside a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 10
Passengers travel in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Passengers travel in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Passengers travel in a women-only bus in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 10
Janak Shrestha, the driver of a women-only bus, smiles as he speaks with a passenger (unseen) in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Janak Shrestha, the driver of a women-only bus, smiles as he speaks with a passenger (unseen) in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Janak Shrestha, the driver of a women-only bus, smiles as he speaks with a passenger (unseen) in Kathmandu, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Next Slideshows

Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Jan 06 2015
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.

Dec 26 2014
Christmas in Islamabad

Christmas in Islamabad

Christmas scenes from a Christian slum in Afghanistan.

Dec 24 2014
End of a coal mine

End of a coal mine

The final day of work at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine.

Dec 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast