Nerd Dreams

<p>Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>A pair of red high-heel shoes lie on an armchair during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot by photographer Anna Schnauss (C) for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Model Laura poses with a historic computer during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. Harking back to the days of floppy disks, the Nerd Dreams calendar project showcases long-outdated but fondly-remembered computers such as the C64, the Atari ST and Mac SE. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Model Scarlett Herzog poses with a historic computer game pistol prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Model Scarlett Herzog poses with a historic computer game pistol prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Photographer Anna Schnauss looks at pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>One of the first pre-produced pictures lies on an armchair during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Model Scarlett Herzog and team members stand on the set during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>The pallets of make-up artist Ramona Hoffmann are pictured during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>Make-up artist Ramona Hoffmann styles model Laura prior to a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

<p>An assistant looks at one of the first pre-produced pictures during a photo shoot for the 'Nerd Dreams Calendar 2013', in Frankfurt September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski </p>

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

